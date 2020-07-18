Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Damian Lillard says he will spend most of his downtime working on recording music while inside the NBA bubble. The Portland Trailblazers point guard turned part of his suite into a mini recording studio at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, where his team will make a push for a playoff berth. But under his rap persona Dame D.O.L.L.A., the All-Star player is looking to lay down tracks when he’s not occupied with basketball. He says his setup is “simple,” but it’s good enough for him to create music in a room where he can isolate himself.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are focused on their future even during a shortened season. Headlining their group of top prospects is outfielder Jarred Kelenic. Kelenic just turned 21 but he has been the talk of the Mariners’ summer camp. The highlight was his two-home run game during an intrasquad scrimmage. His performance has raised the question of whether Kelenic should be allowed to start in the majors this season. But Seattle wants to be patient knowing Kelenic could be one of its cornerstones in the future.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Rookie Morgan Weaver scored in the 68th minute to send the Portland Thorns into the semifinals of the National Women’s Soccer League’s summer tournament with a surprising 1-0 upset victory over the two-time defending league champion North Carolina Courage. The win was eighth-seeded Portland’s first victory at the tournament, and it came with the team’s third-string goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom in goal. The top-seeded Courage had won four Challenge Cup games going into the match in Utah.