Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho virus surge hits older adults; hospitalizations rise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials say an initial surge of coronavirus infections after young adults ignored social distancing and didn’t wear face coverings when the state started reopening is now playing out among older generations who subsequently became infected and are being hospitalized. Older residents who sometimes have preexisting health conditions are much more likely to need hospitalization once COVID-19 takes hold. Some areas have returned to more restrictions, but hospitalizations have been climbing sharply in recent weeks. According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, Idaho had more than 13,000 confirmed cases and 114 deaths as of Thursday.

IDAHO UNEMPLOYMENT

Idaho adds 25,000 jobs in June, unemployment rate drops

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 25,000 people returned to work in June as Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.6%. The Idaho Department of Labor on Friday attributed last month’s 3.4% drop to the state’s economy reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. But cases of COVID-19 have been increasing sharply in recent weeks, and highly populated Ada County that includes Boise reverted to more restrictions in late June and shut down bars. The Labor Department says that for June, the number of unemployed Idahoans dropped to about 50,000. Idaho had more than 13,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 114 deaths through Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESCUE MONEY

Idaho county sues state over coronavirus rescue money

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A lawsuit filed by an Idaho county against Republican Gov. Brad Little and other state officials could upend plans for distributing $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money. Bonner County in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court contends that Treasury Department guidelines require the state to simply distribute the rescue money to cities and counties based on population. State officials instead tied allocations to payroll expenses for first responders as a way to reduce property taxes. Local governments face a Friday deadline to sign up to receive the money.

MAN SHOOTS-GROUP

Charges: Man awaiting virus test results shoots at group

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho. (AP) — Court records say a Montana man awaiting COVID-19 test results fired at a group of people, injuring two, after he was kicked out of a bar in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The Spokesman-Review reports 24-year-old Austin Sherper of Whitefish was arrested Sunday following a standoff with a SWAT unit. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Police responded to reports of a shooting behind a bar Saturday night and found Zachary Lyons with gunshot wounds. Lyons and his wife, Kayla, who sustained injuries to her face, were taken to a hospital. Both have been released. Sherper is being held on $250,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

TORTURED PET VIDEOS-SOCIAL MEDIA

Tortured pet videos posted on social media; woman arrested

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A 19-year-old Indiana woman has been arrested after images and videos posted to social media of cats and dogs being hanged and skinned were reported to police. U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler in Indianapolis announced Wednesday that Krystal Scott of Kokomo was charged with two counts of making and distributing animal crush videos. Minkler’s office said in a release that the images and videos were posted on Instagram and Tik-Tok and show the animals being tortured and “graphically” killed. Police in Boise, Idaho started an investigation on June 16 after receiving information from people who had seen the photos and videos.

GLIDER ACCIDENT-LAWSUIT

Aviation company denies negligence in fatal Wyoming accident

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — An aviation company disputes a claim it is responsible for the death of a glider passenger in response to a lawsuit filed by the family of a victim in a Wyoming crash. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Teton Aviation was named in a wrongful death case stemming from the 2018 accident in Grand Teton National Park. The son of David Ross of Salt Lake City filed the lawsuit in Teton County District Court against the aviation company, listed in court documents as Teton Avjet LLC. Ross was flying with pilot Kristine Ciesinski, who also perished in the accident.