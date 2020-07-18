Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Mayor of Portland to Trump: Get your troops out of the city

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland is demanding that President Donald Trump remove militarized federal agents he deployed to the city after some detained people on streets distant from federal property they were sent to protect. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Trump is looking for a confrontation in the hopes of winning political points elsewhere. The protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have often devolved into violent clashes between smaller groups and the police. The unrest has caused divisions in a city that prides itself on its activism and progressive reputation.

Oregon reports 307 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 307 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the state Friday, as officials continue to urge residents to stay apart to slow community spread of the disease. In addition there were five newly-reported COVID-19 related deaths, including a 35-year-old woman in Multnomah County who had underlying medical conditions. The total amount of confirmed cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic has now surpassed 13,800. The death toll is 254.

Fatal helicopter crash in Marion County, Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person is dead following a helicopter crash in rural Marion County, Oregon. Deputies were called to Mehama, about 25 miles southeast of Salem, around 9 a.m. Friday for reports of the crash. Prior to the crash the helicopter had been spraying a nearby Christmas tree field. Emergency crews found the 1960 Hiller helicopter in a tree line near the field.

Officer shot, wounded in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Salem, Oregon, was shot early Friday morning and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Statesman Journal reports the suspect fled the scene to a nearby home. Officers were working to apprehend the suspect and said there was no threat to the pubic. Other details weren’t immediately available.

Report: Officer killed man in mental crisis, shot colleague

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Sandy police officer who fatally shot a Tualatin man experiencing a mental health crisis also shot and wounded a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy during an attempted arrest. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sandy Police officer Michael Boyes shot and killed Doug Diamond after authorities responded to a report about an armed, suicidal person at the Mt. Hood Village RV Resort. Hours later, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported Diamond had shot Sgt. Sean Collinson. Now, the sheriff’s office says Diamond never fired his gun.

Man in jail custody dies in apparent suicide

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man in custody at the Marion County Jail has died from an apparent suicide. The Statesman Journal reports at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, 28-year-old Sanson Garcia-Perez was found unresponsive in his cell following a suicide attempt, according to Sgt. Jeremy Landers, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office. He says jail deputies tried to save him and then requested an ambulance. Officials were not able to resuscitate Garcia-Perez and he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to conduct an investigation into his death.

Press, legal observers remain exempt from dispersal orders

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Journalists and legal observers will remain exempt from Portland police orders requiring protesters to disperse until Oct. 30 under an injunction issued by a federal judge Thursday. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon issued a 14-day order after a class-action lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon against the Portland Police Bureau and the city on behalf of journalists and legal observers. The journalists and observers say they have been targeted and attacked by the police while documenting protests. Police are also barred from arresting or using physical force against a person “who they know or reasonably should know” is a journalist or legal observer.

Agency throws curveball in largest U.S. dam demolition plan

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal regulators on Thursday threw a significant curveball at a coalition that has plans to demolish four massive hydroelectric dams on a river along the Oregon-California border to save salmon. A deal years in the making would require PacifiCorp to transfer its hydroelectric license to a non-profit commission that has been established to oversee the removal of the dams on the Klamath River. But the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday approved only a partial transfer of the license and says PacifiCorp must remain a co-licensee. That could upend the agreement because PacifiCorp doesn’t want any liability in the removal process.