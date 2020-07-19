Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say protesters broke into a building, set it on fire and started dumpster fires late Saturday in Oregon’s largest city. Portland police declared the protest a riot and were working to clear the downtown area. Tear gas had been deployed. The fire at the Portland Police Association building was put out a short time later. Demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality have happened daily in Portland since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd on May 25. President Donald Trump has decried the disorder, and Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blasted the protesters as “lawless anarchists.”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping through major U.S. cities is now wreaking havoc on rural communities. In Oregon’s Umatilla County, infections are overwhelming limited resources in a place where farmers grow potatoes, onions and grains. The county has Oregon’s highest number of confirmed infections per capita. Across rural America, the virus is swamping health care systems and piling responsibility on government workers who often perform multiple jobs they never signed up for. Officials attribute much of the spread to outbreaks in workplaces, living facilities and social gatherings. Food processing plants and farms that typically have people working in cramped quarters have proven to be hot spots.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 307 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the state Friday, as officials continue to urge residents to stay apart to slow community spread of the disease. In addition there were five newly-reported COVID-19 related deaths, including a 35-year-old woman in Multnomah County who had underlying medical conditions. The total amount of confirmed cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic has now surpassed 13,800. The death toll is 254.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person is dead following a helicopter crash in rural Marion County, Oregon. Deputies were called to Mehama, about 25 miles southeast of Salem, around 9 a.m. Friday for reports of the crash. Prior to the crash the helicopter had been spraying a nearby Christmas tree field. Emergency crews found the 1960 Hiller helicopter in a tree line near the field.