Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say protesters broke into a building, set it on fire and started dumpster fires late Saturday in Oregon’s largest city. Portland police declared the protest a riot and were working to clear the downtown area. Tear gas had been deployed. The fire at the Portland Police Association building was put out a short time later. Demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality have happened daily in Portland since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd on May 25. President Donald Trump has decried the disorder, and Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blasted the protesters as “lawless anarchists.”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping through major U.S. cities is now wreaking havoc on rural communities. In Oregon’s Umatilla County, infections are overwhelming limited resources in a place where farmers grow potatoes, onions and grains. The county has Oregon’s highest number of confirmed infections per capita. Across rural America, the virus is swamping health care systems and piling responsibility on government workers who often perform multiple jobs they never signed up for. Officials attribute much of the spread to outbreaks in workplaces, living facilities and social gatherings. Food processing plants and farms that typically have people working in cramped quarters have proven to be hot spots.

UNDATED (AP) — Patients struggling to breathe are being placed on ventilators in some emergency wards since intensive care units are full, and the near-constant care they require is overtaxing workers who also are treating more typical ER cases. Some patients have been moved into hallways, and nurses are working extra shifts. A fast-rising tide of new coronavirus cases is flooding emergency rooms in parts of the United States. In Florida, hospitals say they are in desperate need of remdesivir to treat patients who are filling beds. The governor announced 30,000 vials of the drug were being shipped to the state. The medication has been shown to shorten average hospitalization times.

SEATTLE (AP) — Charging documents filed in the fatal shooting of a suburban Seattle police officer say it was the officer’s partner, not the suspect, who fired the deadly shot. Prosecutors charged Henry Eugene Washington on Friday with aggravated first-degree murder in the death of Bothell officer Jonathan Shoop, saying that but for his actions, Shoop would still be alive. They said that Washington began firing into the patrol car after he was pulled over Monday night. Shoop and his partner returned fire, and one of the bullets the partner fired from the passenger seat struck Shoop, who was driving, in the head.