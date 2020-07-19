Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse and Diego Valeri scored for the Portland Timbers, who clinched a spot in the knockout round of the MLS is Back tournament with a 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night. With a pair of wins to open the World Cup-style tournament, the Timbers have secured one of the top two spots in Group F going into Thursday’s match against the Los Angeles Football Club. Alberth Ellis scored on a penalty kick for the Dynamo, who have one point through two matches. They would need a win over the LA Galaxy on Thursday to have any hope of advancing.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — The Chicago Red Stars advanced to the semifinals of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament, prevailing 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw with OL Reign on Saturday night. Lauren Barnes’ attempt for the Reign hit the post to seal it for Chicago, which will play Sky Blue on Wednesday night with a chance to play for the title.

UNDATED (AP) — Damian Lillard says he will spend most of his downtime working on recording music while inside the NBA bubble. The Portland Trailblazers point guard turned part of his suite into a mini recording studio at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, where his team will make a push for a playoff berth. But under his rap persona Dame D.O.L.L.A., the All-Star player is looking to lay down tracks when he’s not occupied with basketball. He says his setup is “simple,” but it’s good enough for him to create music in a room where he can isolate himself.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners are focused on their future even during a shortened season. Headlining their group of top prospects is outfielder Jarred Kelenic. Kelenic just turned 21 but he has been the talk of the Mariners’ summer camp. The highlight was his two-home run game during an intrasquad scrimmage. His performance has raised the question of whether Kelenic should be allowed to start in the majors this season. But Seattle wants to be patient knowing Kelenic could be one of its cornerstones in the future.