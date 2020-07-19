Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say protesters broke into a building, set it on fire and started dumpster fires late Saturday in Oregon’s largest city. Portland police declared the protest a riot and were working to clear the downtown area. Tear gas had been deployed. The fire at the Portland Police Association building was put out a short time later. Demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality have happened daily in Portland since Minneapolis police killed George Floyd on May 25. President Donald Trump has decried the disorder, and Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf blasted the protesters as “lawless anarchists.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RURAL OREGON

‘We really need help’: Coronavirus overwhelms rural Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping through major U.S. cities is now wreaking havoc on rural communities. In Oregon’s Umatilla County, infections are overwhelming limited resources in a place where farmers grow potatoes, onions and grains. The county has Oregon’s highest number of confirmed infections per capita. Across rural America, the virus is swamping health care systems and piling responsibility on government workers who often perform multiple jobs they never signed up for. Officials attribute much of the spread to outbreaks in workplaces, living facilities and social gatherings. Food processing plants and farms that typically have people working in cramped quarters have proven to be hot spots.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK

As virus surges in some US states, emergency rooms swamped

Patients struggling to breathe are being placed on ventilators in some emergency wards since intensive care units are full, and the near-constant care they require is overtaxing workers who also are treating more typical ER cases. Some patients have been moved into hallways, and nurses are working extra shifts. A fast-rising tide of new coronavirus cases is flooding emergency rooms in parts of the United States. In Florida, hospitals say they are in desperate need of remdesivir to treat patients who are filling beds. The governor announced 30,000 vials of the drug were being shipped to the state. The medication has been shown to shorten average hospitalization times.

SUBURBAN SEATTLE OFFICER KILLED

Charges: Partner fired shot that killed suburban officer

SEATTLE (AP) — Charging documents filed in the fatal shooting of a suburban Seattle police officer say it was the officer’s partner, not the suspect, who fired the deadly shot. Prosecutors charged Henry Eugene Washington on Friday with aggravated first-degree murder in the death of Bothell officer Jonathan Shoop, saying that but for his actions, Shoop would still be alive. They said that Washington began firing into the patrol car after he was pulled over Monday night. Shoop and his partner returned fire, and one of the bullets the partner fired from the passenger seat struck Shoop, who was driving, in the head.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CRUISE-INDUSTRY

Seattle cruise line sells 4 ships; cruise ban extended

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-based cruise line has sold four ships in its fleet as the coronavirus pandemic has halted operations and subsequently slowed businesses that rely on incoming traffic from the industry. KING-TV reported that Holland America Line made the announcement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday extended a ban on cruises in U.S. waters until the end of September. The company says all cruises booked on the four ships will be canceled or changed. Shops and restaurants at the port have also struggled since businesses have relied on tourists for income.

COACH RAPE SENTENCE

Former coach who raped teens sentenced to 22 years in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former Spokane assistant football coach who raped two teenage girls in 2018 has been sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison. The Spokesman-Review reports 31-year-old Charles Eglet was sentenced Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge Frem Nielsen also sentenced Eglet to lifetime supervision once he leaves prison. Court records say Eglet was arrested in August 2018 after he’d met and raped a 14-year-old twice, using Snapchat to communicate with her and solicit pornographic images. Court documents say Eglet also raped a 15-year-old girl after communicating with her over the social media platform.

CONSTRUCTION BUILDING FIRE

Fire in Everett destroys apartment building construction

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have started to investigate the cause of a large structure fire that destroyed an apartment building under construction near the Everett waterfront and caused other damage Thursday. The Seattle Times reported that the Everett Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:45 p.m. on the south building of the Waterfront Place Apartments at Fisherman’s Harbor. The fire was contained by 9:30 p.m. Everett fire spokesperson Rachel Doniger reported a firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor burns. No other injuries were reported. The cost of the damage has not yet been estimated.

UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

Jobless claims jump in Washington amid virus outbreak

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state saw a surge in new claims for unemployment insurance as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hurt the economy. The Seattle Times reports that for the week ending July 11, workers filed 40,466 new, or “initial,” claims for unemployment insurance, according to data released Thursday by the state Employment Security Department. That’s a 42.5% increase from the prior week and a marked change after six weeks when claims either fell or rose only modestly. Nationally, initial weekly claims fell roughly 0.8%, to 1.3 million, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday. Among the hardest hit sectors in Washington: accommodation and food services, which saw a 47% increase from the previous week, to 4,534 initial claims.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Social gatherings for Phase 3 counties to be limited to 10

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting Monday, Washington state counties in the third phase of a four-stage coronavirus reopening plan will have to limit indoor and outdoor social gatherings to no more than 10, down from the current 50. The new restriction was announced Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee. The restriction on gatherings for the 17 counties in Phase 3 does not apply to spiritual services, weddings and funerals at this time. Under the Democrat’s new directive all live indoor and outdoor entertainment would also be banned. me. The announcement comes just days after Inslee announced that a statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of economic reopening will continue though at least July 28.

KING COUNTY-JURY TRIALS

King County Superior Court to resume holding jury trials

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Superior Court says it’s ready to resume jury trials this month _ but in a drastically altered format, thanks to the pandemic. The court hasn’t had a jury trial since March, and in an announcement Thursday it said there’s a backlog of 800 criminal trials and “countless” civil trials. Among the key changes is that the Meydenbauer Center, an event space and theater in Bellevue, has been enlisted as a temporary courthouse to provide more space for social distancing. Court spokeswoman Amy Roe wrote that jurors will no longer report for jury duty in groups, but will complete an orientation and answer case-specific questionnaires online. Jury selection will be done largely by video conference.