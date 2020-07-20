BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory
Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.
A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
Washington at 2:55 p.m.
COAL CLIMATE CHANGE
BILLINGS, Mont. — A coalition of states, environmentalists and American Indians on Monday renewed its push to stop the Trump administration from selling coal from public lands after a previous effort to halt the lease sales was dismissed by a federal judge. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 490 words. With AP photos.
RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND
PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal law enforcement officers’ actions at protests in Oregon’s largest city, done without local authorities’ consent, are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis — one that could escalate as weeks of demonstrations find renewed focus in clashes with camouflaged, unidentified agents outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1070 words. With AP photos, video.
VIRUS OUTBREAK FISHING BOAT
UNALASKA, Alaska — A factory fishing vessel that docked in the Alaska fishing port of Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands has 85 crew members infected on board with the coronavirus, officials said. SENT: 380 words.
CARBON FOOTPRINT INEQUALITY
Rich Americans produce nearly 25% more heat-trapping gases than poorer people at home, according to a comprehensive study of U.S. residential carbon footprints. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 840 words.
RACIAL INJUSTICE WHOLE FOODS
BOSTON — Whole Foods Market discriminated against its employees when it barred them from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings while on the job, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday in Boston. SENT: 310 words.
SPORTS
SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP CAPSULE
IN BRIEF
VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON TRIBES: Washington tribes get nearly $6 million for COVID relief.
VIRUS OUTBREAK FARM WORKERS: Washington judge upholds farm housing coronavirus rules.
Comments