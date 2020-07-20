BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COAL CLIMATE CHANGE

BILLINGS, Mont. — A coalition of states, environmentalists and American Indians on Monday renewed its push to stop the Trump administration from selling coal from public lands after a previous effort to halt the lease sales was dismissed by a federal judge. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 490 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal law enforcement officers’ actions at protests in Oregon’s largest city, done without local authorities’ consent, are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis — one that could escalate as weeks of demonstrations find renewed focus in clashes with camouflaged, unidentified agents outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1070 words. With AP photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK FISHING BOAT

UNALASKA, Alaska — A factory fishing vessel that docked in the Alaska fishing port of Dutch Harbor in the Aleutian Islands has 85 crew members infected on board with the coronavirus, officials said. SENT: 380 words.

CARBON FOOTPRINT INEQUALITY

Rich Americans produce nearly 25% more heat-trapping gases than poorer people at home, according to a comprehensive study of U.S. residential carbon footprints. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 840 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE WHOLE FOODS

BOSTON — Whole Foods Market discriminated against its employees when it barred them from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings while on the job, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday in Boston. SENT: 310 words.

SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP CAPSULE

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON TRIBES: Washington tribes get nearly $6 million for COVID relief.

VIRUS OUTBREAK FARM WORKERS: Washington judge upholds farm housing coronavirus rules.