Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping through major U.S. cities is now wreaking havoc on rural communities. In Oregon’s Umatilla County, infections are overwhelming limited resources in a place where farmers grow potatoes, onions and grains. The county has Oregon’s highest number of confirmed infections per capita. Across rural America, the virus is swamping health care systems and piling responsibility on government workers who often perform multiple jobs they never signed up for. Officials attribute much of the spread to outbreaks in workplaces, living facilities and social gatherings. Food processing plants and farms that typically have people working in cramped quarters have proven to be hot spots.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials say an initial surge of coronavirus infections after young adults ignored social distancing and didn’t wear face coverings when the state started reopening is now playing out among older generations who subsequently became infected and are being hospitalized. Older residents who sometimes have preexisting health conditions are much more likely to need hospitalization once COVID-19 takes hold. Some areas have returned to more restrictions, but hospitalizations have been climbing sharply in recent weeks. According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, Idaho had more than 13,000 confirmed cases and 114 deaths as of Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 25,000 people returned to work in June as Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.6%. The Idaho Department of Labor on Friday attributed last month’s 3.4% drop to the state’s economy reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. But cases of COVID-19 have been increasing sharply in recent weeks, and highly populated Ada County that includes Boise reverted to more restrictions in late June and shut down bars. The Labor Department says that for June, the number of unemployed Idahoans dropped to about 50,000. Idaho had more than 13,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 114 deaths through Thursday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A lawsuit filed by an Idaho county against Republican Gov. Brad Little and other state officials could upend plans for distributing $1.25 billion in coronavirus rescue money. Bonner County in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court contends that Treasury Department guidelines require the state to simply distribute the rescue money to cities and counties based on population. State officials instead tied allocations to payroll expenses for first responders as a way to reduce property taxes. Local governments face a Friday deadline to sign up to receive the money.