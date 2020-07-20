Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic leaders in the U.S. House are asking for federal inspectors general to investigate federal law enforcement involvement in trying to quell nightly protests in Portland, Oregon, and other cities. Lawmakers from New York and Mississippi said actions by federal law enforcement agencies are working to suppress First Amendment protected activities in Washington, D.C., and Portland. Portland Mayor Tom Wheeler said Sunday that federal officers are not wanted. The city has seen nearly two months of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump deployed federal agents, saying police in Portland had lost control.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping through major U.S. cities is now wreaking havoc on rural communities. In Oregon’s Umatilla County, infections are overwhelming limited resources in a place where farmers grow potatoes, onions and grains. The county has Oregon’s highest number of confirmed infections per capita. Across rural America, the virus is swamping health care systems and piling responsibility on government workers who often perform multiple jobs they never signed up for. Officials attribute much of the spread to outbreaks in workplaces, living facilities and social gatherings. Food processing plants and farms that typically have people working in cramped quarters have proven to be hot spots.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 307 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the state Friday, as officials continue to urge residents to stay apart to slow community spread of the disease. In addition there were five newly-reported COVID-19 related deaths, including a 35-year-old woman in Multnomah County who had underlying medical conditions. The total amount of confirmed cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic has now surpassed 13,800. The death toll is 254.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A coalition of states is following California’s lead in setting goals to jump-start a transition to electric-powered trucks, vans and buses. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality for communities choked by diesel fumes. The 15 states plus Washington, D.C. announced this week that they’ve agreed to develop an action plan aimed at having 100% of all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold be zero-emission by 2050. They’ve set an interim target of 30% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030. The move follows a mandate adopted last month by California’s Air Resources Board requiring all commercial trucks and vans to be zero emission by 2045.