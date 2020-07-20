Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say two people were arrested and some police officers were injured Sunday afternoon when a large protest turned violent. Police said demonstrators threw rocks and bottles and at least one officer was transported to a hospital. People also broke out windows of the East Precinct police station and ignited a small fire. The East Precinct was the site of several nights of often violent confrontations between police and protesters last month, resulting in the department abandoning the precinct building, which became the epicenter for the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest,” or CHOP.Protesters had marched from the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood to downtown. Several downtown storefronts were smashed and the Seattle Municipal Court Building was also vandalized.

SEATTLE (AP) — Experts say collective bargaining agreements between officer unions and cities can stand in the way of accountability. That can happen even when the federal government is overseeing an agency through a consent decree. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer ignited protests and calls for change. But experts say police contracts threaten to undermine those efforts, as they have done in the past when other reforms were pushed. The contracts are designed to ensure officers receive fair wages and benefits, but they’ve also delved into the area of public policy.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic leaders in the U.S. House are asking for federal inspectors general to investigate federal law enforcement involvement in trying to quell nightly protests in Portland, Oregon, and other cities. Lawmakers from New York and Mississippi said actions by federal law enforcement agencies are working to suppress First Amendment protected activities in Washington, D.C., and Portland. Portland Mayor Tom Wheeler said Sunday that federal officers are not wanted. The city has seen nearly two months of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump deployed federal agents, saying police in Portland had lost control.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping through major U.S. cities is now wreaking havoc on rural communities. In Oregon’s Umatilla County, infections are overwhelming limited resources in a place where farmers grow potatoes, onions and grains. The county has Oregon’s highest number of confirmed infections per capita. Across rural America, the virus is swamping health care systems and piling responsibility on government workers who often perform multiple jobs they never signed up for. Officials attribute much of the spread to outbreaks in workplaces, living facilities and social gatherings. Food processing plants and farms that typically have people working in cramped quarters have proven to be hot spots.