Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — The same pandemic-related questions that have bedeviled professional and college sports are front and center for high school administrators across the country and they are far more complicated. Setting up tightly regimented bubbles for professional athletes or setting protocols for thousands of college athletes who answer to a handful of coaches is not happening at the high school level. Instead, more than 13,000 districts are trying to figure how to safely stage sports for some 8 million participants, nearly all of them minors. Some states have announced fall sports will have at least a delayed start. Prep sports heavyweights like Texas, Florida and California all have big decisions coming up fast.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro scored from the penalty spot early in the first half, Jordan Morris added to the lead with his third goal of the season, and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 in the MLS is Back tournament. Seattle clinched a spot in the knockout round of the tournament. Seattle will finish either second or third in Group B, depending on Chicago’s final group stage match. The top four third-place finishers among all the group advance to the round of 16 and Seattle has at worst clinched one of those spots. Raul Ruidiaz also scored for the Sounders.

UNDATED (AP) — Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm says the WNBA bubble is part summer camp, part Olympic village and part college campus. The league has all 12 of its teams at a single site, the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The WNBA hopes teams will be able to play a full 22-game schedule there amid the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks into the experiment, players and coaches have been adjusting to their temporary homes. Players were given the option of living in villas with teammates or by themselves in hotel rooms. Each team was given two golf carts and they are usually parked in front of the villas.