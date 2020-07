Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

House leaders ‘alarmed’ federal officers policing protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic leaders in the U.S. House are asking for federal inspectors general to investigate federal law enforcement involvement in trying to quell nightly protests in Portland, Oregon, and other cities. Lawmakers from New York and Mississippi said actions by federal law enforcement agencies are working to suppress First Amendment protected activities in Washington, D.C., and Portland. Portland Mayor Tom Wheeler said Sunday that federal officers are not wanted. The city has seen nearly two months of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump deployed federal agents, saying police in Portland had lost control.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RURAL OREGON

‘We really need help’: Coronavirus overwhelms rural Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping through major U.S. cities is now wreaking havoc on rural communities. In Oregon’s Umatilla County, infections are overwhelming limited resources in a place where farmers grow potatoes, onions and grains. The county has Oregon’s highest number of confirmed infections per capita. Across rural America, the virus is swamping health care systems and piling responsibility on government workers who often perform multiple jobs they never signed up for. Officials attribute much of the spread to outbreaks in workplaces, living facilities and social gatherings. Food processing plants and farms that typically have people working in cramped quarters have proven to be hot spots.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon reports 307 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 307 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the state Friday, as officials continue to urge residents to stay apart to slow community spread of the disease. In addition there were five newly-reported COVID-19 related deaths, including a 35-year-old woman in Multnomah County who had underlying medical conditions. The total amount of confirmed cases in Oregon since the start of the pandemic has now surpassed 13,800. The death toll is 254.

ELECTRIC TRUCKS

States set goals to jump-start transition to electric trucks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A coalition of states is following California’s lead in setting goals to jump-start a transition to electric-powered trucks, vans and buses. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality for communities choked by diesel fumes. The 15 states plus Washington, D.C. announced this week that they’ve agreed to develop an action plan aimed at having 100% of all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold be zero-emission by 2050. They’ve set an interim target of 30% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030. The move follows a mandate adopted last month by California’s Air Resources Board requiring all commercial trucks and vans to be zero emission by 2045.

BC-OR-OREGON-HELICOPTER CRASH

Fatal helicopter crash in Marion County, Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person is dead following a helicopter crash in rural Marion County, Oregon. Deputies were called to Mehama, about 25 miles southeast of Salem, around 9 a.m. Friday for reports of the crash. Prior to the crash the helicopter had been spraying a nearby Christmas tree field. Emergency crews found the 1960 Hiller helicopter in a tree line near the field.

SALEM-SHOOTING

Officer shot, wounded in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Salem, Oregon, was shot early Friday morning and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Statesman Journal reports the suspect fled the scene to a nearby home. Officers were working to apprehend the suspect and said there was no threat to the pubic. Other details weren’t immediately available.

POLICE SHOOTING

Report: Officer killed man in mental crisis, shot colleague

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Sandy police officer who fatally shot a Tualatin man experiencing a mental health crisis also shot and wounded a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy during an attempted arrest. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sandy Police officer Michael Boyes shot and killed Doug Diamond after authorities responded to a report about an armed, suicidal person at the Mt. Hood Village RV Resort. Hours later, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported Diamond had shot Sgt. Sean Collinson. Now, the sheriff’s office says Diamond never fired his gun.

INMATE DEATH

Man in jail custody dies in apparent suicide

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man in custody at the Marion County Jail has died from an apparent suicide. The Statesman Journal reports at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, 28-year-old Sanson Garcia-Perez was found unresponsive in his cell following a suicide attempt, according to Sgt. Jeremy Landers, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office. He says jail deputies tried to save him and then requested an ambulance. Officials were not able to resuscitate Garcia-Perez and he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to conduct an investigation into his death.