Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

2 arrested as Seattle protests turn violent

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say two people were arrested and some police officers were injured Sunday afternoon when a large protest turned violent. Police said demonstrators threw rocks and bottles and at least one officer was transported to a hospital. People also broke out windows of the East Precinct police station and ignited a small fire. The East Precinct was the site of several nights of often violent confrontations between police and protesters last month, resulting in the department abandoning the precinct building, which became the epicenter for the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest,” or CHOP.Protesters had marched from the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood to downtown. Several downtown storefronts were smashed and the Seattle Municipal Court Building was also vandalized.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE CONTRACTS

Police contracts can stand in the way of accountability

SEATTLE (AP) — Experts say collective bargaining agreements between officer unions and cities can stand in the way of accountability. That can happen even when the federal government is overseeing an agency through a consent decree. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer ignited protests and calls for change. But experts say police contracts threaten to undermine those efforts, as they have done in the past when other reforms were pushed. The contracts are designed to ensure officers receive fair wages and benefits, but they’ve also delved into the area of public policy.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

House leaders ‘alarmed’ federal officers policing protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democratic leaders in the U.S. House are asking for federal inspectors general to investigate federal law enforcement involvement in trying to quell nightly protests in Portland, Oregon, and other cities. Lawmakers from New York and Mississippi said actions by federal law enforcement agencies are working to suppress First Amendment protected activities in Washington, D.C., and Portland. Portland Mayor Tom Wheeler said Sunday that federal officers are not wanted. The city has seen nearly two months of nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump deployed federal agents, saying police in Portland had lost control.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RURAL OREGON

‘We really need help’: Coronavirus overwhelms rural Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping through major U.S. cities is now wreaking havoc on rural communities. In Oregon’s Umatilla County, infections are overwhelming limited resources in a place where farmers grow potatoes, onions and grains. The county has Oregon’s highest number of confirmed infections per capita. Across rural America, the virus is swamping health care systems and piling responsibility on government workers who often perform multiple jobs they never signed up for. Officials attribute much of the spread to outbreaks in workplaces, living facilities and social gatherings. Food processing plants and farms that typically have people working in cramped quarters have proven to be hot spots.

ELECTRIC TRUCKS

States set goals to jump-start transition to electric trucks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A coalition of states is following California’s lead in setting goals to jump-start a transition to electric-powered trucks, vans and buses. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality for communities choked by diesel fumes. The 15 states plus Washington, D.C. announced this week that they’ve agreed to develop an action plan aimed at having 100% of all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold be zero-emission by 2050. They’ve set an interim target of 30% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2030. The move follows a mandate adopted last month by California’s Air Resources Board requiring all commercial trucks and vans to be zero emission by 2045.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK

As virus surges in some US states, emergency rooms swamped

Patients struggling to breathe are being placed on ventilators in some emergency wards since intensive care units are full, and the near-constant care they require is overtaxing workers who also are treating more typical ER cases. Some patients have been moved into hallways, and nurses are working extra shifts. A fast-rising tide of new coronavirus cases is flooding emergency rooms in parts of the United States. In Florida, hospitals say they are in desperate need of remdesivir to treat patients who are filling beds. The governor announced 30,000 vials of the drug were being shipped to the state. The medication has been shown to shorten average hospitalization times.

SUBURBAN SEATTLE OFFICER KILLED

Charges: Partner fired shot that killed suburban officer

SEATTLE (AP) — Charging documents filed in the fatal shooting of a suburban Seattle police officer say it was the officer’s partner, not the suspect, who fired the deadly shot. Prosecutors charged Henry Eugene Washington on Friday with aggravated first-degree murder in the death of Bothell officer Jonathan Shoop, saying that but for his actions, Shoop would still be alive. They said that Washington began firing into the patrol car after he was pulled over Monday night. Shoop and his partner returned fire, and one of the bullets the partner fired from the passenger seat struck Shoop, who was driving, in the head.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CRUISE-INDUSTRY

Seattle cruise line sells 4 ships; cruise ban extended

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-based cruise line has sold four ships in its fleet as the coronavirus pandemic has halted operations and subsequently slowed businesses that rely on incoming traffic from the industry. KING-TV reported that Holland America Line made the announcement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday extended a ban on cruises in U.S. waters until the end of September. The company says all cruises booked on the four ships will be canceled or changed. Shops and restaurants at the port have also struggled since businesses have relied on tourists for income.

COACH RAPE SENTENCE

Former coach who raped teens sentenced to 22 years in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former Spokane assistant football coach who raped two teenage girls in 2018 has been sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison. The Spokesman-Review reports 31-year-old Charles Eglet was sentenced Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge Frem Nielsen also sentenced Eglet to lifetime supervision once he leaves prison. Court records say Eglet was arrested in August 2018 after he’d met and raped a 14-year-old twice, using Snapchat to communicate with her and solicit pornographic images. Court documents say Eglet also raped a 15-year-old girl after communicating with her over the social media platform.

CONSTRUCTION BUILDING FIRE

Fire in Everett destroys apartment building construction

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have started to investigate the cause of a large structure fire that destroyed an apartment building under construction near the Everett waterfront and caused other damage Thursday. The Seattle Times reported that the Everett Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:45 p.m. on the south building of the Waterfront Place Apartments at Fisherman’s Harbor. The fire was contained by 9:30 p.m. Everett fire spokesperson Rachel Doniger reported a firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor burns. No other injuries were reported. The cost of the damage has not yet been estimated.