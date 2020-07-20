Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3:30 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE NAVY VET BEATEN

SALEM, Ore. — The Navy veteran stands passively in Portland, Oregon, amid swirling tear gas. One of the militarized federal agents deployed by President Donald Trump swings a baton at him with full force. With both hands. Five times. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 730 words. With AP photos, video.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal law enforcement officers’ actions at protests in Oregon’s largest city, done without local authorities’ consent, are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis — one that could escalate as weeks of demonstrations find renewed focus in clashes with camouflaged, unidentified agents outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1130 words. With AP photos, video.

CARBON FOOTPRINT INEQUALITY

Rich Americans produce nearly 25% more heat-trapping gases than poorer people at home, according to a comprehensive study of U.S. residential carbon footprints. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 840 words.

OVERTURNED CONVICTION LAWSUIT

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man whose manslaughter conviction was overturned because the Oregon State Police crime lab failed to disclose it had found another man’s DNA on the victim’s shoe filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday against police. SENT: 370 words.

IN BRIEF:

VIRUS OUTBREAK FARM WORKERS: Washington judge upholds farm housing coronavirus rules.

The AP-Portland, Ore.