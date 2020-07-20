WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
5-7-0
(five, seven, zero)Hit 5
01-03-05-11-33
(one, three, five, eleven, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000Keno
04-06-07-16-18-20-29-32-33-36-41-44-45-47-53-57-59-62-68-75
(four, six, seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-eight, seventy-five)Lotto
13-17-30-33-37-39
(thirteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1 millionMatch 4
01-14-16-19
(one, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $113 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
