BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 2:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK CHINA HACKING

WASHINGTON — Hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world, the Justice Department said Tuesday as it announced criminal charges. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 980 words. With AP photos, video.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mardy Widman has watched protests against racial injustice unfold in her hometown of Portland, Oregon, for more than seven weeks but stayed away because, at age 79, she feared contracting the coronavirus. But that calculus changed for Widman when President Donald Trump sent federal law enforcement agents to the liberal city to quell violent demonstrations — a tactic he’s said he’ll use for other cities as well. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1190 words. With AP photos, video.

GRIZZLIES NORTH CASCADES

SPOKANE, Wash. — An environmental group filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Tuesday for failing to release public records on the termination of a program to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades in Washington state. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 510 words.

FAA BOEING PLANE

Federal safety regulators are moving closer to letting the grounded Boeing 737 Max fly again with changes that Boeing made to the plane after two deadly crashes. SENT: 300 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK NEW YORK

ALBANY, NEW YORK — Residents from 31 states must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as dozens of states experience rising positive COVID-19 rates. By Marina Villeneuve. SENT: 600 words.

SPORTS

BKL WNBA PRESEASON POWER POLL

NEW YORK — The Seattle Storm are healthy to begin the season with Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird back in the lineup and sit atop the preseason Associated Press WNBA poll. SENT: 600 words.

FBN MICHAEL BENNETT RETIRES: Defensive end Michael Bennett retires after 11 pro seasons.

IN BRIEF

SPLITTING OREGON: Oregon succession group cannot bypass signature requirement.

JUDGE SEX ASSAULT LAWSUIT: Civil lawsuit filed against judge accused of sexual assault.

SEATTLE EMERGENCY RESERVES: Seattle City Council OK’s spending from emergency reserves.