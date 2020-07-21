Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The actions of federal law enforcement officers at protests in Oregon’s largest city are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis. It’s one that could escalate as weeks of demonstrations find renewed focus in clashes with federal agents. Protests have wracked Portland for 52 days following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. The Trump administration dispatched the officers from federal agencies against the wishes of state and local officials. The state has sued over the agents’ actions. Constitutional law experts call those actions “unprecedented” and a “red flag.” Trump says he plans to send federal agents to other cities, too.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in the state Monday. In addition there were two new deaths, increasing the state’s death toll to 262 people. Following the increase, Oregon’s total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic is now nearing 15,000. Of all the reported cases, the Oregon Health Authority has reported that at least 3,330 people have recovered. Last week, more than 39,000 COVID-19 tests were performed. The positivity rate was about 6% — the World Health Organization recommends the rate be 5% or less.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Navy veteran was beaten with a baton swung with both hands by a federal officer in Portland. Christopher David is uncomfortable with his newfound fame as the subject of an online video and news coverage. David, whose bones were broken, says the focus should be on Black Lives Matter. David is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a Navy veteran. He had been so disturbed by federal forces’ actions that he came to a protest site to talk to the officers. Instead he was beaten and pepper sprayed.

UNDATED (AP) — A comprehensive study of American homes finds that on average rich people produce nearly 25% more heat-trapping gases than poorer residents. Monday’s study looked at 93 million U.S. housing units, calculating that the average rich person produces nearly 6,500 pounds of greenhouse gases per year from residential use. For the average poor person, the amount is more than 5,200 pounds. In tony Beverly Hills, the average resident produces four times more than the average resident of poorer South Central Los Angeles. Scientists say while the rich emit more carbon pollution per person, the poor bear the brunt of global warming impacts such as heat waves.