Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A coalition of states is renewing its push to stop the Trump administration from selling coal from public lands after a previous effort to halt the sales was dismissed by a federal judge. Democratic attorneys general from California, New York, New Mexico and Washington on Monday sued the administration over its coal program. They allege the administration acted illegally when it resumed coal sales that had been halted under Obama due to climate change and other concerns. Under Trump, the Department of Interior lifted a moratorium on federal coal sales and concluded they have limited environmental impacts.

UNDATED (AP) — Nearly $6 million in federal grants have been approved for five Washington tribes to pay for programs to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and give financial help to tribal members for rent and utility bills. The Seattle Times reports the federal COVID-19 response grants are intended to assist in the many ways tribes are combatting the virus, from building tiny houses for quarantine, to building more housing to fight overcrowding and providing financial relief for tribal members strapped by the economic dropoff. The money is being distributed under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to five tribes: the Lummi Nation Housing Authority; the Muckleshoot Housing Authority, the Nisqually Indian Tribe, the Squaxin Island Tribe and Tulalip Tribes.

BOSTON (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Whole Foods Market accuses the supermarket chain of retaliating against its employees when it barred them from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings while on the job. The suit filed Monday in Boston says Whole Foods disciplined, intimidated and retaliated against the workers who were showing solidarity with the racial justice movement that had a resurgence of support following the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The suit says management cited the company dress code, which prohibits slogans or logos not affiliated with the company, as the reason for prohibiting Black Lives Matter messages, but noted that the company has allowed other messages on workers’ attire. Whole Foods said it could not comment on pending litigation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The actions of federal law enforcement officers at protests in Oregon’s largest city are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis. It’s one that could escalate as weeks of demonstrations find renewed focus in clashes with federal agents. Protests have wracked Portland for 52 days following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. The Trump administration dispatched the officers from federal agencies against the wishes of state and local officials. The state has sued over the agents’ actions. Constitutional law experts call those actions “unprecedented” and a “red flag.” Trump says he plans to send federal agents to other cities, too.