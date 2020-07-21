Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — West Coast Conference player of the year Filip Petrusev says he will pursue a professional career and not return for his final two years at Gonzaga. Petrusev was named to The Associated Press All-American Team after averaging a team-high 17.8 points per game last season. He led the league in shooting at 56.5% from the field. The native of Belgrade, Serbia, reached double-digit scoring in all but two games, including a career-high 31 points in a win at Santa Clara.