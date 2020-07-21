Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO LAND BOARD-PRISON

BOISE — The Idaho Land Board on Tuesday decided to look into building a prison as a possible investment with $130 million it has accumulated through the sale of commercial and residential properties. By Keith Ridler. Upcoming: 500 words.

JUDGE SEX ASSAULT-LAWSUIT

ASOTIN, Wash. — Two women have filed a civil lawsuit against Asotin County Superior Court Judge Scott Gallina and Asotin County, claiming that when they reported alleged sexual assault by Gallina, Asotin County officials failed to act. SENT: 285 words.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Far from tamping down on the unrest, the presence of federal agents on the streets of Portland, Oregon, has given new momentum to protests that had begun to devolve into smaller, chaotic crowds. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1,160 words. With AP Photos.

POLICE PURSUIT-SHOOTOUT

LEWISTON — Idaho State Police have identified a man injured during a shootout in northern Idaho as a participant in a 41-day armed occupation in 2016 at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon. SENT: 261 words.

GRIZZLIES-NORTH CASCADES

SPOKANE, Wash. — An environmental group filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Tuesday for failing to release public records on the termination of a program to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades in Washington state. by Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 514 words.