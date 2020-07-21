Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Federal agents, local streets: A ‘red flag’ in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The actions of federal law enforcement officers at protests in Oregon’s largest city are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis. It’s one that could escalate as weeks of demonstrations find renewed focus in clashes with federal agents. Protests have wracked Portland for 52 days following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. The Trump administration dispatched the officers from federal agencies against the wishes of state and local officials. The state has sued over the agents’ actions. Constitutional law experts call those actions “unprecedented” and a “red flag.” Trump says he plans to send federal agents to other cities, too.

Oregon nears 15,000 total COVID-19 cases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in the state Monday. In addition there were two new deaths, increasing the state’s death toll to 262 people. Following the increase, Oregon’s total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic is now nearing 15,000. Of all the reported cases, the Oregon Health Authority has reported that at least 3,330 people have recovered. Last week, more than 39,000 COVID-19 tests were performed. The positivity rate was about 6% — the World Health Organization recommends the rate be 5% or less.

Navy vet beaten by federal agents: ‘They came out to fight’

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Navy veteran was beaten with a baton swung with both hands by a federal officer in Portland. Christopher David is uncomfortable with his newfound fame as the subject of an online video and news coverage. David, whose bones were broken, says the focus should be on Black Lives Matter. David is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a Navy veteran. He had been so disturbed by federal forces’ actions that he came to a protest site to talk to the officers. Instead he was beaten and pepper sprayed.

Rich Americans spew more carbon pollution at home than poor

A comprehensive study of American homes finds that on average rich people produce nearly 25% more heat-trapping gases than poorer residents. Monday’s study looked at 93 million U.S. housing units, calculating that the average rich person produces nearly 6,500 pounds of greenhouse gases per year from residential use. For the average poor person, the amount is more than 5,200 pounds. In tony Beverly Hills, the average resident produces four times more than the average resident of poorer South Central Los Angeles. Scientists say while the rich emit more carbon pollution per person, the poor bear the brunt of global warming impacts such as heat waves.

Man whose conviction overturned suing, says he was framed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man whose manslaughter conviction was overturned because the Oregon State Police crime lab failed to disclose it had found another man’s DNA on the victim’s shoe has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against police. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit filed by Nicholas McGuffin names Coquille, Coos County and Oregon State Police law enforcement officials. He alleges authorities manufactured and hid evidence in their case against him. McGuffin was convicted in 2011 of killing Leah Freeman, then 15. Freeman vanished June 28, 2000, after leaving a friend’s house. Coos County and Coquille city officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday, while Oregon State Police officials declined to comment.

Children hurt in jet ski incident near Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — Emergency crews responded to a jet ski incident with multiple children hurt near Sweet Home. KPTV-TV reports two children sustained critical injuries and at least one was flown to a hospital Monday afternoon. Firefighters said someone on a jet ski lost control and went into a swimming-only area of the Foster Reservoir near Lewis Creek County Park. Firefighters say four other children sustained injuries believed to be less serious. No further details were immediately available.

Washington judge upholds farm housing coronavirus rules

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington judge has upheld coronavirus-related housing rules for farmworkers, rejecting claims by a union that the state bowed to the agricultural industry and adopted unsafe standards. The Capital Press reports the Department of Labor and Industries and Department of Health strove to protect workers from a disease about which little was known, according to Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder. A farmworker union based in northwest Washington Familias Unidas por la Justicia, had filed the suit, saying Washington should have followed Oregon and completely banned bunk beds. Several farm groups intervened in the lawsuit, saying a complete ban would force out of work about 10,000 foreign farmworkers, far more than in Oregon.

‘We really need help’: Coronavirus overwhelms rural Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping through major U.S. cities is now wreaking havoc on rural communities. In Oregon’s Umatilla County, infections are overwhelming limited resources in a place where farmers grow potatoes, onions and grains. The county has Oregon’s highest number of confirmed infections per capita. Across rural America, the virus is swamping health care systems and piling responsibility on government workers who often perform multiple jobs they never signed up for. Officials attribute much of the spread to outbreaks in workplaces, living facilities and social gatherings. Food processing plants and farms that typically have people working in cramped quarters have proven to be hot spots.