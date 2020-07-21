Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COAL-CLIMATE CHANGE

States try again to block coal sales that Trump revived

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A coalition of states is renewing its push to stop the Trump administration from selling coal from public lands after a previous effort to halt the sales was dismissed by a federal judge. Democratic attorneys general from California, New York, New Mexico and Washington on Monday sued the administration over its coal program. They allege the administration acted illegally when it resumed coal sales that had been halted under Obama due to climate change and other concerns. Under Trump, the Department of Interior lifted a moratorium on federal coal sales and concluded they have limited environmental impacts.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-TRIBES

Washington tribes get nearly $6 million for COVID relief

Nearly $6 million in federal grants have been approved for five Washington tribes to pay for programs to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and give financial help to tribal members for rent and utility bills. The Seattle Times reports the federal COVID-19 response grants are intended to assist in the many ways tribes are combatting the virus, from building tiny houses for quarantine, to building more housing to fight overcrowding and providing financial relief for tribal members strapped by the economic dropoff. The money is being distributed under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to five tribes: the Lummi Nation Housing Authority; the Muckleshoot Housing Authority, the Nisqually Indian Tribe, the Squaxin Island Tribe and Tulalip Tribes.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-WHOLE-FOODS

Whole Foods sued by workers for barring BLM face coverings

BOSTON (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Whole Foods Market accuses the supermarket chain of retaliating against its employees when it barred them from wearing Black Lives Matter face coverings while on the job. The suit filed Monday in Boston says Whole Foods disciplined, intimidated and retaliated against the workers who were showing solidarity with the racial justice movement that had a resurgence of support following the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The suit says management cited the company dress code, which prohibits slogans or logos not affiliated with the company, as the reason for prohibiting Black Lives Matter messages, but noted that the company has allowed other messages on workers’ attire. Whole Foods said it could not comment on pending litigation.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Federal agents, local streets: A ‘red flag’ in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The actions of federal law enforcement officers at protests in Oregon’s largest city are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis. It’s one that could escalate as weeks of demonstrations find renewed focus in clashes with federal agents. Protests have wracked Portland for 52 days following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. The Trump administration dispatched the officers from federal agencies against the wishes of state and local officials. The state has sued over the agents’ actions. Constitutional law experts call those actions “unprecedented” and a “red flag.” Trump says he plans to send federal agents to other cities, too.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Nearly 800 additional coronavirus cases in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Nearly 800 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Washington state, bringing the state’s total to 47,743. The Washington State Department of Health also on Sunday reported six additional deaths. In Washington, at least 1,453 people have now died from the coronavirus. In King County, home to Seattle, 13,319 cases and 636 deaths have been reported. That’s an increase of 166 cases and one death from the day before. A total of 826,354 tests have been conducted in the state, with 5.8% of them coming back positive.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FARM WORKERS

Washington judge upholds farm housing coronavirus rules

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington judge has upheld coronavirus-related housing rules for farmworkers, rejecting claims by a union that the state bowed to the agricultural industry and adopted unsafe standards. The Capital Press reports the Department of Labor and Industries and Department of Health strove to protect workers from a disease about which little was known, according to Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder. A farmworker union based in northwest Washington Familias Unidas por la Justicia, had filed the suit, saying Washington should have followed Oregon and completely banned bunk beds. Several farm groups intervened in the lawsuit, saying a complete ban would force out of work about 10,000 foreign farmworkers, far more than in Oregon.

AP-US-SCI-CARBON FOOTPRINT-INEQUALITY

Rich Americans spew more carbon pollution at home than poor

A comprehensive study of American homes finds that on average rich people produce nearly 25% more heat-trapping gases than poorer residents. Monday’s study looked at 93 million U.S. housing units, calculating that the average rich person produces nearly 6,500 pounds of greenhouse gases per year from residential use. For the average poor person, the amount is more than 5,200 pounds. In tony Beverly Hills, the average resident produces four times more than the average resident of poorer South Central Los Angeles. Scientists say while the rich emit more carbon pollution per person, the poor bear the brunt of global warming impacts such as heat waves.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

2 arrested as Seattle protests turn violent

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say two people were arrested and some police officers were injured Sunday afternoon when a large protest turned violent. Police said demonstrators threw rocks and bottles and at least one officer was transported to a hospital. People also broke out windows of the East Precinct police station and ignited a small fire. The East Precinct was the site of several nights of often violent confrontations between police and protesters last month, resulting in the department abandoning the precinct building, which became the epicenter for the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest,” or CHOP.Protesters had marched from the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood to downtown. Several downtown storefronts were smashed and the Seattle Municipal Court Building was also vandalized.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE CONTRACTS

Police contracts can stand in the way of accountability

SEATTLE (AP) — Experts say collective bargaining agreements between officer unions and cities can stand in the way of accountability. That can happen even when the federal government is overseeing an agency through a consent decree. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer ignited protests and calls for change. But experts say police contracts threaten to undermine those efforts, as they have done in the past when other reforms were pushed. The contracts are designed to ensure officers receive fair wages and benefits, but they’ve also delved into the area of public policy.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RURAL OREGON

‘We really need help’: Coronavirus overwhelms rural Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic that’s sweeping through major U.S. cities is now wreaking havoc on rural communities. In Oregon’s Umatilla County, infections are overwhelming limited resources in a place where farmers grow potatoes, onions and grains. The county has Oregon’s highest number of confirmed infections per capita. Across rural America, the virus is swamping health care systems and piling responsibility on government workers who often perform multiple jobs they never signed up for. Officials attribute much of the spread to outbreaks in workplaces, living facilities and social gatherings. Food processing plants and farms that typically have people working in cramped quarters have proven to be hot spots.