Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Oregon at 3:00 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mardy Widman has watched protests against racial injustice unfold in her hometown of Portland, Oregon, for more than seven weeks but stayed away because, at age 79, she feared contracting the coronavirus. But that calculus changed for Widman when President Donald Trump sent federal law enforcement agents to the liberal city to quell violent demonstrations — a tactic he’s said he’ll use for other cities. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1190 words. With AP photos, video.

RACIAL INJUSTICE Q & A

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has deployed agents with tactical gear to confront protesters in downtown Portland, Oregon. That has sparked debate over the use of federal power as local and state officials, and many in the community, condemn their tactics and demand they leave. Far from backing down, the administration plans to send agents to Chicago to respond to gun violence. And President Donald Trump says federal agents could be deployed elsewhere as he makes law and order a central element in his struggling re-election campaign. By Ben Fox. SENT: 920 words. With AP photos.

TRUMP HOMELAND SECURITY

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is using the Department of Homeland Security in unprecedented ways as he tries to bolster his law and order credentials by making a heavy-handed show of force in cities around the nation in the lead-up to the November elections. By Colleen Long, Ben Fox and Jill Colvin. SENT: 1320 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBC—VIRUS OUTBREAK SCHEDULING CHAOS

Arkansas State’s opener at Memphis on Sept. 5. was still on the schedule as of Tuesday. That much athletic director Terry Mohajir knows. By Eric Olson. SENT: 780 words.

IN BRIEF:

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON: Oregon tops 15,000 coronavirus cases, new Walmart outbreak.

SPLITTING OREGON: Oregon succession group cannot bypass signature requirement.

POLICE PURSUIT SHOOTOUT: Police: Idaho suspect in shootout was part of 2016 standoff.

TRIPLE MURDER ARREST: Man arrested in shooting deaths of 3 people in Portland.

The AP-Portland, Ore.