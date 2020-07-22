BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK SEATTLE SCHOOLS

SEATTLE — Seattle’s school district superintendent has decided against having students return to the classroom in the new year school, saying the prospect of in-person learning is impossible amid rising coronavirus infection rates. By Sally Ho. SENT: 510 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE SEATTLE

SEATTLE — A man accused of driving a car on to a closed Seattle freeway this month and hitting two protesters, killing one and seriously injuring the other, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. SENT: 280 words. With AP photos.

MICROSOFT RESULTS

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft said the coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for its flagship products, reporting quarterly earnings Wednesday that beat Wall Street expectations. SENT: 300 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Attorneys for Oregon argued Wednesday for a restraining order against federal agents deployed to quell protests in Portland, in a standoff that some legal experts have warned could lead to a constitutional crisis in an election year. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1070 words. With AP photos, video.

PORTLAND PROTESTS PHOTO GALLERY

Night after night for nearly two months, protesters have taken to the streets of Portland, Oregon, for demonstrations against racial injustice that have devolved into vandalism and clashes with authorities. AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that she is expanding the state’s current COVID-19 mask order to also apply to children 5 years and older and that she is decreasing the capacity of indoor venues from 250 people to 100. By Sara Cline. SENT: 400 words.

ALASKA EARTHQUAKE

ACHORAGE, Alaska — A powerful earthquake off Alaska’s southern coast shook sparsely populated coastal communities late Tuesday and prompted some residents to briefly flee to higher ground because of tsunami fears. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

SLACK MICROSOFT COMPLAINT

Workplace chatting service Slack has filed a complaint in the European Union against Microsoft, accusing the software company of anti-competitive behavior. SENT: 400 words.

YOUTH JAIL KING COUNTY

SEATTLE — King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Tuesday afternoon he plans to convert the remaining detention units at the county’s juvenile jail to “other uses” by 2025. SENT: 370 words.

SPORTS

BKL–WNBA-WELCOME BACK

When the WNBA season begins this weekend inside its Florida bubble several familiar faces that were absent a year ago will be back on the court. By Tim Booth. SENT: 590 words. With AP photos.

BBA MARINERS COMEBACK ARMS

SEATTLE — Kendall Graveman and Taijuan Walker were looking for an opportunity to prove similar injuries hadn’t completely derailed their careers. The Seattle Mariners were willing to take a chance on them. By Tim Booth. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

FORMER CANDY FACTORY AMAZON: Amazon opens delivery center in former Necco candy factory.