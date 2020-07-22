Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles and was centered 60 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska. The tsunami warning was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands. A tsunami advisory was posted for other nearby areas.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Trump administration is facing growing pushback — in the courts and on the streets — to sending federal agents to Portland, Oregon, and potentially other Democratic-led cities. Far from tamping down the unrest that followed George Floyd’s killing, the presence of federal agents in Portland has energized protests that had begun to devolve into smaller, chaotic crowds. President Donald Trump’s administration also faces multiple lawsuits questioning its authority to use broad policing powers in cities. Federal authorities say state and local officials are unwilling to work with them to stop the vandalism and violence against federal officers and the U.S. courthouse in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has reported 299 additional confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to more than 15,000. In addition on Tuesday seven more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 269 people. The authority also said an outbreak of 23 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at a Walmart Distribution Center in northeastern Oregon’s Umatilla County. Officials say the investigation started June 30, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working jointly to address the outbreak and protect workers’ health.

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police have identified a man injured during a shootout in northern Idaho as a participant in a 41-day armed occupation in 2016 at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon. The Lewiston Tribune reported that 52-year-old Sean L. Anderson of Riggins was identified Monday. The shootout occurred Saturday after an attempted traffic stop for an apparent equipment violation. Police said the pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped in a residential area and shots were fired. Anderson was hospitalized and his condition could not be verified Monday. No officers were injured. The Idaho State Police and the FBI are investigating. It wasn’t immediately known if Anderson has an attorney,