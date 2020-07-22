Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula and a tsunami warning has been issued. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at about 11:12 p.m. PST. It had a depth of 6 miles and was centered 60 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska. The tsunami warning was issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands. A tsunami advisory was posted for other nearby areas.

SEATTLE (AP) — The governing body of high school sports in Washington state has decided to move the football season to spring of 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Tuesday night announced the delaying of the season.The football season would now run from early March into May. WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman says the group is trying to be creative to allow students the chance to compete.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The presence of federal agents on the streets of Portland, Oregon, has given new momentum to protests that had begun to devolve into smaller, chaotic crowds. Sending in federal agents against the will of local officials has set up the potential for a constitutional crisis. It could escalate because President Donald Trump says he plans to send federal agents to other cities. Demonstrations that had shrunk to fewer than 100 people in Portland have swelled to more than 1,000. On Tuesday, the head of the Department of Homeland Security said the agency has clear authority to protect government property and detain people suspected of threatening personnel or damaging that property.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials are reporting 838 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in Washington. The the state Department of Health said Tuesday evening that the latest numbers bring the state up to 48,575 cases and at least 1,465 deaths. Officials say since the pandemic began, 841,184 tests for the coronavirus have been done in the state with about 5.8% of those coming back positive. Over the past week, about 5.5% of tests in Washington have been positive. The World Health Organization recommends the rate be 5% or less.