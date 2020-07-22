Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Veteran defensive end and three-time Pro Bowler Michael Bennett is retiring after 11 NFL seasons. The 34-year-old Bennett played for five teams and was an integral part of the Seattle Seahawks’ 2013 NFL championship. He said Tuesday on Instagram that the 2019 season, which he split between New England and Dallas, was his last. He also played for Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. Bennett’s brother Martellus was an NFL tight end.

UNDATED (AP) — Former German national team goalkeeper Nadine Angerer has unexpectedly found herself on the bench for the Portland Thorns, poised to play if needed as the team navigates the Challenge Cup tournament in Utah. The Thorns’ 41-year-old goalkeeping coach retired from playing five years ago but has been pressed back into duty as a backup because of injuries at the position. Portland is set to play the Houston Dash in the semifinals of the National Women’s Soccer League tournament. Sky Blue plays the Chicago Red Stars in the other semi at Rio Tinto Stadium.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Seattle Storm are healthy with Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird back to begin the season and sit atop the preseason Associated Press WNBA poll. The Storm were the unanimous choice receiving all 16 first-place votes from the national media panel Tuesday. It’s the first time that Seattle has been No. 1 in the preseason since the AP has been doing the poll. Stewart also was selected as the preseason player of the year and New York’s No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu was chosen as the preseason rookie of the year.