Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

Police: Idaho suspect in shootout was part of 2016 standoff

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police have identified a man injured during a shootout in northern Idaho as a participant in a 41-day armed occupation in 2016 at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon. The Lewiston Tribune reported that 52-year-old Sean L. Anderson of Riggins was identified Monday. The shootout occurred Saturday after an attempted traffic stop for an apparent equipment violation. Police said the pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped in a residential area and shots were fired. Anderson was hospitalized and his condition could not be verified Monday. No officers were injured. The Idaho State Police and the FBI are investigating. It wasn’t immediately known if Anderson has an attorney,

Idaho Land Board eyes building a prison as an investment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Land Board is considering building a prison as a possible investment with $130 million it has accumulated through the sale of commercial and residential properties. The five-member board that includes Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide elected officials voted 5-0 Tuesday to direct the Idaho Department of Lands to look into the feasibility of building the prison and leasing it to the state. The Land Board manages nearly 4,000 square miles Idaho received at statehood to benefit mainly public schools. The board also oversees other investments. Idaho currently has a prison capacity shortage and pays to keep hundreds of prisoners housed outside the state.

Environmental group sues feds over grizzly bear decision

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An environmental group has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for failing to release public records on the termination of a program to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades in Washington state. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt earlier this month announced that his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward with the plan. That surprise decision prompted the Center for Biological Diversity to file its lawsuit in federal court Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The lawsuit seeks documents related to the administration’s long-standing opposition to grizzlies in the North Cascades.

Civil lawsuit filed against judge accused of sexual assault

ASOTIN, Wash. (AP) — Two women have filed a civil lawsuit against Asotin County Superior Court Judge Scott Gallina and Asotin County, claiming that when they reported alleged sexual assault by Gallina, Asotin County officials did nothing. KLEW-TV reports lawsuit filed in federal court says the both women reported Gallina’s alleged misconduct to county officials at different points from 2016 to 2018, and say officials were dismissive. Gallina was charged in 2019 with multiple felonies related to sexual misconduct, including rape, involving people who worked at the courthouse. He has pleaded not guilty. The Union Bulletin reports Gallina is not seeking another term as judge. The county didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

Idaho lawmakers seek options for calling special sessions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers concerned that Republican Gov. Brad Little has too much power following his emergency declaration because of the coronavirus pandemic want a way to reconvene after the regular legislative session has ended. Draft legislation pitched Monday to the State Affairs Working Group would require the governor to call the Legislature back into session whenever the governor makes an emergency declaration. Lawmakers are also considering a constitutional amendment allowing lawmakers to call themselves back into session if that’s what a majority of lawmakers want. Johns Hopkins University says the state has had nearly 15,000 infections and 119 deaths due to the virus through Sunday.

Washington judge upholds farm housing coronavirus rules

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington judge has upheld coronavirus-related housing rules for farmworkers, rejecting claims by a union that the state bowed to the agricultural industry and adopted unsafe standards. The Capital Press reports the Department of Labor and Industries and Department of Health strove to protect workers from a disease about which little was known, according to Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder. A farmworker union based in northwest Washington Familias Unidas por la Justicia, had filed the suit, saying Washington should have followed Oregon and completely banned bunk beds. Several farm groups intervened in the lawsuit, saying a complete ban would force out of work about 10,000 foreign farmworkers, far more than in Oregon.