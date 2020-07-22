Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Powerful 7.8 quake hits Alaska isles; tsunami threat over

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning that sent residents fleeing to higher ground before it was called off without any damaging waves. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at 10:12 p.m. local time. The quake was centered in waters 65 miles (105 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska at a depth of 17 miles (28 km), deeper than an earlier estimate. The quake triggered tsunami warning for a South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands that was called off early Wednesday about two hours after the quake.

‘Very frightening’: Opposition grows to US agents in cities

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Trump administration is facing growing pushback — in the courts and on the streets — to sending federal agents to Portland, Oregon, and potentially other Democratic-led cities. Far from tamping down the unrest that followed George Floyd’s killing, the presence of federal agents in Portland has energized protests that had begun to devolve into smaller, chaotic crowds. President Donald Trump’s administration also faces multiple lawsuits questioning its authority to use broad policing powers in cities. Federal authorities say state and local officials are unwilling to work with them to stop the vandalism and violence against federal officers and the U.S. courthouse in Portland.

Oregon tops 15,000 coronavirus cases, new Walmart outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has reported 299 additional confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to more than 15,000. In addition on Tuesday seven more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 269 people. The authority also said an outbreak of 23 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at a Walmart Distribution Center in northeastern Oregon’s Umatilla County. Officials say the investigation started June 30, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working jointly to address the outbreak and protect workers’ health.

Police: Idaho suspect in shootout was part of 2016 standoff

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police have identified a man injured during a shootout in northern Idaho as a participant in a 41-day armed occupation in 2016 at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon. The Lewiston Tribune reported that 52-year-old Sean L. Anderson of Riggins was identified Monday. The shootout occurred Saturday after an attempted traffic stop for an apparent equipment violation. Police said the pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped in a residential area and shots were fired. Anderson was hospitalized and his condition could not be verified Monday. No officers were injured. The Idaho State Police and the FBI are investigating. It wasn’t immediately known if Anderson has an attorney,

Heavily armed US agents on city streets: Can Trump do that?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has deployed agents with tactical gear to confront protesters in downtown Portland, Oregon. That has sparked debate over the use of federal power as local and state officials, and many in the community, condemn their tactics and demand they leave. Far from backing down, the Trump administration plans to send agents to Chicago to respond to gun violence. And President Donald Trump says federal agents could be deployed elsewhere as he makes law and order a central element in his struggling reelection campaign. Protests over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis have taken place in downtown Portland for more than 50 consecutive days.

Environmental group sues feds over grizzly bear decision

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An environmental group has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for failing to release public records on the termination of a program to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades in Washington state. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt earlier this month announced that his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward with the plan. That surprise decision prompted the Center for Biological Diversity to file its lawsuit in federal court Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The lawsuit seeks documents related to the administration’s long-standing opposition to grizzlies in the North Cascades.

Facing federal agents, Portland protests find new momentum

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The presence of federal agents on the streets of Portland, Oregon, has given new momentum to protests that had begun to devolve into smaller, chaotic crowds. Sending in federal agents against the will of local officials has set up the potential for a constitutional crisis. It could escalate because President Donald Trump says he plans to send federal agents to other cities. Demonstrations that had shrunk to fewer than 100 people in Portland have swelled to more than 1,000. On Tuesday, the head of the Department of Homeland Security said the agency has clear authority to protect government property and detain people suspected of threatening personnel or damaging that property.

Body recovered after fall in Three Finger Jack area

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who fell hundreds of feet just before reaching the summit of Three Fingered Jack in Oregon’s Cascade Range. Deputies responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a person who fell from the mountain located about 71 miles east of Sweet Home, according to officials from the Linn County Sheriff’s office. A witness said the man, identified as 19-year-old Todd Adelman, of Aumsville, was climbing when rocks gave way causing him to fall. Adelman was found at the bottom of the cliff where he was pronounced dead. Responders worked through the night to carry Adelman out of the remote area.