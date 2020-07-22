Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-ALASKA-EARTHQUAKE-

Powerful 7.8 quake hits Alaska isles; tsunami threat over

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful 7.8 earthquake has struck the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning that sent residents fleeing to higher ground before it was called off without any damaging waves. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 7.8 magnitude quake struck Tuesday at 10:12 p.m. local time. The quake was centered in waters 65 miles (105 kilometers) south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska at a depth of 17 miles (28 km), deeper than an earlier estimate. The quake triggered tsunami warning for a South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands that was called off early Wednesday about two hours after the quake.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-SPORTS

High school football in WA moved to spring because of COVID

SEATTLE (AP) — The governing body of high school sports in Washington state has decided to move the football season to spring of 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Tuesday night announced the delaying of the season.The football season would now run from early March into May. WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman says the group is trying to be creative to allow students the chance to compete.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Facing federal agents, Portland protests find new momentum

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The presence of federal agents on the streets of Portland, Oregon, has given new momentum to protests that had begun to devolve into smaller, chaotic crowds. Sending in federal agents against the will of local officials has set up the potential for a constitutional crisis. It could escalate because President Donald Trump says he plans to send federal agents to other cities. Demonstrations that had shrunk to fewer than 100 people in Portland have swelled to more than 1,000. On Tuesday, the head of the Department of Homeland Security said the agency has clear authority to protect government property and detain people suspected of threatening personnel or damaging that property.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

State on virus: ‘Washington’s numbers aren’t looking great’

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials are reporting 838 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in Washington. The the state Department of Health said Tuesday evening that the latest numbers bring the state up to 48,575 cases and at least 1,465 deaths. Officials say since the pandemic began, 841,184 tests for the coronavirus have been done in the state with about 5.8% of those coming back positive. Over the past week, about 5.5% of tests in Washington have been positive. The World Health Organization recommends the rate be 5% or less.

GRIZZLIES-NORTH CASCADES

Environmental group sues feds over grizzly bear decision

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An environmental group has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for failing to release public records on the termination of a program to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades in Washington state. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt earlier this month announced that his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward with the plan. That surprise decision prompted the Center for Biological Diversity to file its lawsuit in federal court Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The lawsuit seeks documents related to the administration’s long-standing opposition to grizzlies in the North Cascades.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHINA-HACKING

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing coronavirus vaccines and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies worldwide. The indictment says the hackers in recent months researched vulnerabilities in the computer networks of Massachusetts and Maryland companies known for their work in developing vaccines and treatments. The case was filed this month in federal court in Washington state and was unsealed Tuesday. The indictment includes charges of trade secret theft and wire fraud conspiracy against the hackers, who prosecutors say stole information of interest to the Chinese government.

JUDGE SEX ASSAULT-LAWSUIT

Civil lawsuit filed against judge accused of sexual assault

ASOTIN, Wash. (AP) — Two women have filed a civil lawsuit against Asotin County Superior Court Judge Scott Gallina and Asotin County, claiming that when they reported alleged sexual assault by Gallina, Asotin County officials did nothing. KLEW-TV reports lawsuit filed in federal court says the both women reported Gallina’s alleged misconduct to county officials at different points from 2016 to 2018, and say officials were dismissive. Gallina was charged in 2019 with multiple felonies related to sexual misconduct, including rape, involving people who worked at the courthouse. He has pleaded not guilty. The Union Bulletin reports Gallina is not seeking another term as judge. The county didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

SEATTLE-EMERGENCY RESERVES

Seattle City Council OK’s spending from emergency reserves

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has voted unanimously to authorize spending $86 million from Seattle’s emergency reserves to provide additional relief to residents and small businesses struggling to deal with the public health and economic crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports the council on Monday took the steps over objections from Mayor Jenny Durkan, who described them as fiscally risky. Council members celebrated the actions as essential to help Seattle’s most vulnerable households survive the pandemic and to build a more resilient tax system for the city in the years ahead, with large companies paying a greater share for public services.

COAL-CLIMATE CHANGE

States try again to block coal sales that Trump revived

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A coalition of states is renewing its push to stop the Trump administration from selling coal from public lands after a previous effort to halt the sales was dismissed by a federal judge. Democratic attorneys general from California, New York, New Mexico and Washington on Monday sued the administration over its coal program. They allege the administration acted illegally when it resumed coal sales that had been halted under Obama due to climate change and other concerns. Under Trump, the Department of Interior lifted a moratorium on federal coal sales and concluded they have limited environmental impacts.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-TRIBES

Washington tribes get nearly $6 million for COVID relief

Nearly $6 million in federal grants have been approved for five Washington tribes to pay for programs to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and give financial help to tribal members for rent and utility bills. The Seattle Times reports the federal COVID-19 response grants are intended to assist in the many ways tribes are combatting the virus, from building tiny houses for quarantine, to building more housing to fight overcrowding and providing financial relief for tribal members strapped by the economic dropoff. The money is being distributed under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to five tribes: the Lummi Nation Housing Authority; the Muckleshoot Housing Authority, the Nisqually Indian Tribe, the Squaxin Island Tribe and Tulalip Tribes.