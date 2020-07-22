AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 22.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 22 10:00 AM Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis convenes latest hearing – Senate Democrats’ Special Committee on the Climate Crisis convenes latest hearing, ‘Safely, Efficiently and Equitably: Transportation Solutions to Move People and Goods in a Decarbonized Economy’, led by Sen. Jeff Merkley, held via WebEx, and with testimony from Verde Director of Strategic Partnerships Vivian Satterfield, Forth Executive Director Jeff Allen, World Wildlife Fund Director of Carbon Market Governance and Aviation Brad Schallert, and International Council on Clean Transportation Deputy Director Rachel Muncrief * Special committee is affiliated with the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC), and is chaired by Sen. Brian Schatz

Weblinks: http://www.democrats.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenateDems

Contacts: Michael Inacay, Office of Sen. Brian Schatz, michael_inacay@schatz.senate.gov, 1 202 224 3123

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 22 11:00 AM Oregon Gov. Brown holds coronavirus press conference – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds a press availability to discuss Oregon’s efforts to stop the spread of coronvairus (COVID-19), with representatives from the Oregon Health Authority.

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Nikki Fisher, State of Oregon, nikki.fisher@oregon.gov, 1 503 689 2509

Members of the media must RSVP for call-in information by emailing our office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov. A live stream will be available for the public here. Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) simulcasts will also be available. Teleconference information will be provided to all reporters who RSVP to participate remotely. Thank you for working with us to ensure the health and safety of all participants. Please RSVP by 9 am so we can ensure you receive the call-in information before the press conference begins.

——————–

Wednesday, Jul. 22 – Saturday, Jul. 25 CANCELED: Annual Oregon Brewers Festival – CANCELED: Annual Oregon Brewers Festival * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregonbrewfest.com, https://twitter.com/oregonbrewfest, #OregonBrewFest

Contacts: Chris Crabb, Oregon Brewers Festival, chris@oregonbrewfest.com

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 23 2:00 PM Town Hall Project virtual town hall with Dem Sen. Ron Wyden – Town Hall Project hosts national virtual town hall with Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden, National Employment Law Project Senior Policy Analyst Michele Evermore, and questions and testimony from unemployed Americans across the country

Weblinks: http://townhallproject.com, https://twitter.com/townhallproject

Contacts: Town Hall Project press, press@townhallproject.com