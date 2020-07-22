Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:00 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — Attorneys for Oregon argued Wednesday for a restraining order against federal agents deployed to quell protests in Portland, in a standoff that some legal experts have warned could lead to a constitutional crisis in an election year. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1170 words. With AP photos, video.

PORTLAND PROTESTS PHOTO GALLERY

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that she is expanding the state’s current COVID-19 mask order to also apply to children 5 years and older and that she is decreasing the capacity of indoor venues from 250 people to 100. By Sara Cline. SENT: 400 words.

TRUMP LAW ENFORCEMENT

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will send federal agents into Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to help combat rising crime, expanding the administration’s intervention in local enforcement as he runs for reelection under a “law-and-order” mantle. By Collen Long and Jill Colvin. SENT: 890 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE SEATTLE

SEATTLE — A man accused of driving a car on to a closed Seattle freeway this month and hitting two protesters, killing one and seriously injuring the other, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. SENT: 280 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK SEATTLE SCHOOLS

SEATTLE — Seattle’s school district superintendent has decided against having students return to the classroom in the new year school, saying the prospect of in-person learning is impossible amid rising coronavirus infection rates. By Sally Ho. SENT: 510 words.

ALASKA EARTHQUAKE

ACHORAGE, Alaska — A powerful earthquake off Alaska’s southern coast shook sparsely populated coastal communities late Tuesday and prompted some residents to briefly flee to higher ground because of tsunami fears. SENT: 620 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

SOC–NWSL-THORNS-DASH

SANDY, Utah — Rachel Daly scored on a header in the 69th minute and the Houston Dash advanced to the Challenge Cup title game with a 1-0 victory over the Portland Thorns on Wednesday. SENT: 560 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

OFFICER SHOT MAN CHARGED: Man held without bail after police officer shot, wounded.

