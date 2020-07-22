AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 22.

Wednesday, Jul. 22 11:00 AM FP virtual dialogue on ‘5G Global Power Plays’ – ‘5G Global Power Plays’ Foreign Policy virtual dialogue, to explore the physical underpinnings of 5G infrastructure and key barriers to investment and further rollout; the global competitive landscape around the technology and its business impacts; and the national security implications of 5G. Speakers include Democratic Rep. Suzan DelBene; Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel; Nokia Americas Vice President of Public Policy and Public Affairs Brian Hendricks; Nokia North and South America CTO Michael Murphy; 5G Americas President Chris Pearson; Center for a New American Security Technology and National Security Program Adjunct Senior Fellow Elsa Kania; FP Analytics Managing Director Allison Carlson; and Foreign Policy Managing Editor Ravi Agrawal

Wednesday, Jul. 22 2:00 PM Washington state officials hold coronavirus response update telebriefing – Coronavirus (COVID-19) response update telebriefing, with COVID-19 Pandemic Health Response’s Vice Adm. (Ret.) Raquel Bono, Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman, Washington State Deputy Secretary of Health for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach, Washington State Health Officer Kathy Lofy, Health Care Authority Deputy Chief Medical Officer Charissa Fotinos, Office of the Governor Chief of Staff David Postman, and Office of the Governor Senior Policy Advisor Reed Schuler

Wednesday, Jul. 22 2:30 PM Microsoft Corp: Q4 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Wednesday, Jul. 22 Microsoft Corp: Q4 2020 Results

Thursday, Jul. 23 – Sunday, Jul. 26 CANCELED: Seattle Art Fair – CANCELED: 6th Seattle Art Fair, featuring more than 100 leading regional and international contemporary and modern art galleries * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Friday, Jul. 24 – Friday, Jul. 31 CANCELED: Current Issues in Women’s Health conference – CANCELED: Current Issues in Women’s Health conference, aboard the ‘Celebrity Solstice’ Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Friday, Jul. 24 – Tuesday, Jul. 28 American Society of Retina Specialists Annual Meeting

Friday, Jul. 24 Rosamund Pike stars in biopic of Marie and Pierre Curie on Amazon Prime – ‘Radioactive’, biographical drama about scientists Marie and Pierre Curie, directed by Marjane Satrapi (‘The Voices’), becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Based on Lauren Redniss’ graphic novel ‘Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie, A Tale of Love and Fallout’, the film follows the scientific and romantic passions of Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie. Starring Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Aneurin Barnard and Simon Russell Beale

