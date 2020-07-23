Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State leaders, protesters and anti-government groups have given different reactions to the way U.S. officials have responded to chaotic protests in liberal Portland, Oregon, and a 2016 armed standoff by states’ rights supporters. The divide shows the inconsistencies in how both sides view federal intervention, often based on the politics of who’s protesting and who’s cracking down. An expert says many right-wing extremists who espouse anti-government have embraced the authoritarian tactics used by President Donald Trump that they denounced under his Democratic predecessor. But some of them don’t fully support the federal tactics targeting two months of protests in Portland over racial injustice.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by federal agents late Wednesday as he stood with protesters at a fence guarding a federal courthouse. Mayor Ted Wheeler said it was the first time he’d been tear gassed and appeared slightly dazed and coughed as he put on a pair of goggles someone handed him. Earlier in the night, Wheeler was jeered as he tried to rally demonstrators who have clashed nightly with federal agents sent in by President Donald Trump to quell ongoing unrest in the city. Wheeler said it was important to oppose what he called an unconstitutional federal occupation.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group that wants Idaho to count online signatures during the coronavirus pandemic for an education funding initiative for the November ballot says the U.S. Supreme Court should reject Gov. Brad Little’s request to put signature-gathering on hold. Reclaim Idaho in documents filed Tuesday at the request of Justice Elena Kagan says online signature gathering won’t harm the state as Little contends. The Republican governor wants online signature-gathering stopped until the case can be decided on its merits. The funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 or more annually.

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife officials have documented seven grizzly bear encounters resulting in injuries so far this year in the greater Yellowstone region, an increase compared to the previous high mark of three in the first half of 2007. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that Frank van Manen, supervisor of a grizzly bear study team, said there is usually a single interaction where a person is harmed in the first six months of any year. Data from the interagency team dating back to 1992 shows that 17% of injury-induced interactions occur in the first six months of the year compared to hunting seasons in September and October.