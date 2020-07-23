Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mayor of Portland, Oregon, gets tear gassed by federal agents at a protest against their presence.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State leaders, protesters and anti-government groups have given different reactions to the way U.S. officials have responded to chaotic protests in liberal Portland, Oregon, and a 2016 armed standoff by states’ rights supporters. The divide shows the inconsistencies in how both sides view federal intervention, often based on the politics of who’s protesting and who’s cracking down. An expert says many right-wing extremists who espouse anti-government have embraced the authoritarian tactics used by President Donald Trump that they denounced under his Democratic predecessor. But some of them don’t fully support the federal tactics targeting two months of protests in Portland over racial injustice.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by federal agents late Wednesday as he stood with protesters at a fence guarding a federal courthouse. Mayor Ted Wheeler said it was the first time he’d been tear gassed and appeared slightly dazed and coughed as he put on a pair of goggles someone handed him. Earlier in the night, Wheeler was jeered as he tried to rally demonstrators who have clashed nightly with federal agents sent in by President Donald Trump to quell ongoing unrest in the city. Wheeler said it was important to oppose what he called an unconstitutional federal occupation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Attorneys for Oregon have argued for a restraining order against federal agents deployed to quell protests in Portland. A federal judge heard that argument and the U.S. government’s defense Wednesday. Oregon’s attorney general accuses federal agents of arresting protesters without probable cause, whisking them away in unmarked cars and using excessive force. Federal authorities say the allegations are based on “a few threadbare declarations” from witnesses and a Twitter video. The state lawsuit is part of the growing pushback against the Trump administration’s use of federal agents in Portland and its plans to do the same in other cities. It’s deepening the country’s political divide.