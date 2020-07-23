Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State leaders, protesters and anti-government groups have given different reactions to the way U.S. officials have responded to chaotic protests in liberal Portland, Oregon, and a 2016 armed standoff by states’ rights supporters. The divide shows the inconsistencies in how both sides view federal intervention, often based on the politics of who’s protesting and who’s cracking down. An expert says many right-wing extremists who espouse anti-government have embraced the authoritarian tactics used by President Donald Trump that they denounced under his Democratic predecessor. But some of them don’t fully support the federal tactics targeting two months of protests in Portland over racial injustice.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by federal agents late Wednesday as he stood with protesters at a fence guarding a federal courthouse. Mayor Ted Wheeler said it was the first time he’d been tear gassed and appeared slightly dazed and coughed as he put on a pair of goggles someone handed him. Earlier in the night, Wheeler was jeered as he tried to rally demonstrators who have clashed nightly with federal agents sent in by President Donald Trump to quell ongoing unrest in the city. Wheeler said it was important to oppose what he called an unconstitutional federal occupation.

SEATTLE (AP) — A man accused of driving a car on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one, has pleaded not guilty. KING-TV reports Dawit Kelete pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving in connection with the July 4 collision that killed Summer Taylor. A lawyer in the case says Diaz Love, of Portland, Oregon, remains hospitalized and is focused on recovery. The judge kept Kelete’s bond at $1.2 million. Supporters of Taylor and Love gathered near the King County Courthouse before the hearing. They called for justice in the case.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s school district superintendent has decided against having students return to the classroom in the new year school, saying the prospect of in-person learning is impossible amid rising coronavirus infection rates. Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau announced Wednesday that she’s recommending a fully remote learning model when school resumes in the fall. The school board is expected to vote on how to proceed during the pandemic at its next regularly scheduled board meeting on August 12. The state said districts without in-person instruction must still provide an adequate number of instructional days and hours, as mandated by law.