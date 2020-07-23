Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Kendall Graveman and Taijuan Walker were looking for an opportunity to prove similar injuries hadn’t completely derailed their careers. The Seattle Mariners were willing to take a chance on them. Signing a pair of motivated, low-cost starting pitchers fit within the Mariners’ rebuilding plans. The Mariners will begin to find out what they have when they open the season in Houston. Over the past two seasons, the two have thrown just 48 combined innings as their careers were sidetracked by elbow injuries and Tommy John surgery. The next two months is an audition for their futures.

UNDATED (AP) — Several familiar faces that were absent a year ago will be back on the court when the WNBA season begins this weekend inside the league’s Florida bubble . The returns are important for the individual players, their respective teams and the league as a whole. Stars like Seattle’s Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, Las Vegas’ Angel McCoughtry and Phoenix’s Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith are back with their teams after missing most or all of last season.

DETROIT (AP) — This is the final year of Jordan Zimmermann’s contract with Detroit and also his last chance to make a good impression before free agency arrives again. Now that opportunity may be gone. After going on the 45-day injured list with an arm problem, his best-case scenario is to return for a bit at the very end of the season. This truncated 2020 campaign is also important for a number of other free-agents-to-be. Rick Porcello and Didi Gregorius have a lot to prove this year before they can return to the open market, and they don’t have a lot of time to showcase themselves.

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Rachel Daly scored on a header in the 69th minute and the Houston Dash advanced to the Challenge Cup title game with a 1-0 victory over the Portland Thorns. The fourth-seeded Dash had never been to the playoffs in seven years in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Dash will play the winner of the semifinal match between the Chicago Red Stars and Sky Blue in the championship game on Sunday.