Heritage Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $6.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Olympia, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $62.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $58.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57 million.

Heritage Financial shares have decreased 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HFWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HFWA