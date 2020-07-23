Idaho Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 23 10:00 AM Southwest District Health Special Board of Health Meeting – Southwest District Health Special Board of Health Meeting, with agenda including action items to allow Board members to provide recommendations to Southwest District Health and communities regarding strategies to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and limit exposure to high risk populations

Location: Canyon County Courthouse, 1115 Albany St, Caldwell, ID

Weblinks: https://phd3.idaho.gov/, https://twitter.com/SWDHIDAHO

Contacts: Katrina Williams , Southwest District Health, Katrina.Williams@phd3.idaho.gov