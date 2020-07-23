Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FEDERAL RESPONSE

BOISE — Politics are helping drive how local leaders, demonstrators and anti-government groups have reacted to U.S. intervention in two very different Oregon standoffs. They’ve been inconsistent in the way they’ve seen the federal response to chaotic protests in liberal Portland and a 2016 armed occupation of a remote wildlife refuge by states’ rights supporters. By Rebecca Boone and Michael Kunzelman. SENT: 1199 words. With AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections, and Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic for at least another two weeks. The Republican governor on Thursday also reemphasized his plan for state-local collaborations in dealing with the pandemic, allowing local leaders to determine restrictions. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 691 words.

SLICKSPOT PEPPERGRASS-CRITICAL HABITAT

BOISE — Environmental groups on Thursday blasted a Trump administration plan to significantly reduce the critical habitat for a small, flowering plant found only in southwest Idaho that was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2016. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 400 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

PORTLAND, Ore. — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear-gassed by federal agents as he stood with protesters at a fence guarding a federal courthouse. Mayor Ted Wheeler appeared slightly dazed and coughed as he put on a pair of goggles someone handed him. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 876 words. With AP Photos.

KILLING WOLVES

SPOKANE, Wash. — The state of Washington on Thursday authorized the killing of an endangered wolf in a second pack because of repeated attacks on cattle in the northeastern corner of the state. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 544 words.

ALSO:

SEATTLE UNREST: Police: Crowd smashes windows, sets fires in Seattle