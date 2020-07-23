Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-FEDERAL RESPONSE

2 standoffs in Oregon show differing views of US response

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State leaders, protesters and anti-government groups have given different reactions to the way U.S. officials have responded to chaotic protests in liberal Portland, Oregon, and a 2016 armed standoff by states’ rights supporters. The divide shows the inconsistencies in how both sides view federal intervention, often based on the politics of who’s protesting and who’s cracking down. An expert says many right-wing extremists who espouse anti-government have embraced the authoritarian tactics used by President Donald Trump that they denounced under his Democratic predecessor. But some of them don’t fully support the federal tactics targeting two months of protests in Portland over racial injustice.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Mayor of Portland, Oregon, tear gassed by federal agents

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by federal agents late Wednesday as he stood with protesters at a fence guarding a federal courthouse. Mayor Ted Wheeler said it was the first time he’d been tear gassed and appeared slightly dazed and coughed as he put on a pair of goggles someone handed him. Earlier in the night, Wheeler was jeered as he tried to rally demonstrators who have clashed nightly with federal agents sent in by President Donald Trump to quell ongoing unrest in the city. Wheeler said it was important to oppose what he called an unconstitutional federal occupation.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Oregon urges judge to rein in US agents deployed in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Attorneys for Oregon have argued for a restraining order against federal agents deployed to quell protests in Portland. A federal judge heard that argument and the U.S. government’s defense Wednesday. Oregon’s attorney general accuses federal agents of arresting protesters without probable cause, whisking them away in unmarked cars and using excessive force. Federal authorities say the allegations are based on “a few threadbare declarations” from witnesses and a Twitter video. The state lawsuit is part of the growing pushback against the Trump administration’s use of federal agents in Portland and its plans to do the same in other cities. It’s deepening the country’s political divide.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Driver accused of hitting 2 protesters pleads not guilty

SEATTLE (AP) — A man accused of driving a car on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one, has pleaded not guilty. KING-TV reports Dawit Kelete pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving in connection with the July 4 collision that killed Summer Taylor. A lawyer in the case says Diaz Love, of Portland, Oregon, remains hospitalized and is focused on recovery. The judge kept Kelete’s bond at $1.2 million. Supporters of Taylor and Love gathered near the King County Courthouse before the hearing. They called for justice in the case.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

OR expands virus mask order to children, lowers venue size

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Anyone 5 years or older will now be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces and outside where physical distancing is difficult, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday. The expansion on the order is one of a few new restrictions, that will go into effect Friday, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Currently anyone who is 12 years or older must wear masks inside public spaces and in outdoor areas where they can not maintain physical distance. The mandate will now apply to anyone 5 years or older. In addition the capacity of indoor venues in Oregon, which includes bars, restaurants, churches and movie theaters, will be decreased to 100 people.

AP-EU-GERMANY-EARNS-DAIMLER

Daimler lost $2.2 billion in Q2, sees signs of recovery

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Car and truck maker Daimler took a hit to earnings in the second quarter from the virus outbreak. The company posted a second-quarter net loss of 1.9 billion euros as sales of cars, trucks and buses fell by a third. CEO Ola Kallenius says the company is seeing the first signs of a sales recovery now, especially for its Mercedes-Benz luxury cars. The company says it has preserved cash and will keep cutting costs as it pushes ahead with a shift to selling more electric vehicles. He said that layoffs would be “a last resort.”

OFFICER SHOT-MAN CHARGED

Man held without bail after police officer shot, wounded

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man is being held without bail after he allegedly shot at three police officers, wounding one, during an investigation in Salem last week. The Statesman Journal reports on Monday, Alejandro Maciel-Salcedo was arraigned on three counts of attempted murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, one count of assault and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon. Marion County deputy district attorney Justin Barbot-Wheaton said Maciel-Salcedo pulled alongside a vehicle carrying three undercover officers during an investigation early Friday and opened fire. Authorities say Salem Police Detective Angus “Scotty” Emmons was injured during the incident. It wasn’t immediately known if Maciel-Salcedo has a lawyer to comment for him.