Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

2 standoffs in Oregon show differing views of US response

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State leaders, protesters and anti-government groups have given different reactions to the way U.S. officials have responded to chaotic protests in liberal Portland, Oregon, and a 2016 armed standoff by states’ rights supporters. The divide shows the inconsistencies in how both sides view federal intervention, often based on the politics of who’s protesting and who’s cracking down. An expert says many right-wing extremists who espouse anti-government have embraced the authoritarian tactics used by President Donald Trump that they denounced under his Democratic predecessor. But some of them don’t fully support the federal tactics targeting two months of protests in Portland over racial injustice.

Mayor of Portland, Oregon, tear gassed by federal agents

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by federal agents late Wednesday as he stood with protesters at a fence guarding a federal courthouse. Mayor Ted Wheeler said it was the first time he’d been tear gassed and appeared slightly dazed and coughed as he put on a pair of goggles someone handed him. Earlier in the night, Wheeler was jeered as he tried to rally demonstrators who have clashed nightly with federal agents sent in by President Donald Trump to quell ongoing unrest in the city. Wheeler said it was important to oppose what he called an unconstitutional federal occupation.

Driver accused of hitting 2 protesters pleads not guilty

SEATTLE (AP) — A man accused of driving a car on to a closed Seattle freeway and hitting two protesters, killing one, has pleaded not guilty. KING-TV reports Dawit Kelete pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and reckless driving in connection with the July 4 collision that killed Summer Taylor. A lawyer in the case says Diaz Love, of Portland, Oregon, remains hospitalized and is focused on recovery. The judge kept Kelete’s bond at $1.2 million. Supporters of Taylor and Love gathered near the King County Courthouse before the hearing. They called for justice in the case.

Seattle superintendent urges no in-person schooling for fall

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s school district superintendent has decided against having students return to the classroom in the new year school, saying the prospect of in-person learning is impossible amid rising coronavirus infection rates. Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Denise Juneau announced Wednesday that she’s recommending a fully remote learning model when school resumes in the fall. The school board is expected to vote on how to proceed during the pandemic at its next regularly scheduled board meeting on August 12. The state said districts without in-person instruction must still provide an adequate number of instructional days and hours, as mandated by law.

King County executive plans to depopulate youth jail by 2025

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Executive Dow Constantine says he plans to convert the remaining detention units at the county’s juvenile jail to “other uses” by 2025. The Seattle Times reports Constantine made the announcement Tuesday, citing a desire to move public funding away from “systems that are rooted in oppression.” King County has proclaimed a goal of “Zero Youth Detention” for years, even as a new jail facility was constructed.

Powerful quake shakes Alaska towns, creates small tsunami

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake off Alaska’s southern coast has jolted coastal communities and forced residents to briefly scramble for higher ground over fears of a tsunami. There were no immediate reports of damage late Tuesday in the sparsely populated area of the state affected by the earthquake. The tsunami warning was canceled after the magnitude 7.8 quake off the Alaska Peninsula produced a wave that was less than a foot high. The quake was centered about 65 miles offshore. Strong shaking was reported by residents in communities within 100 miles of the epicenter. Some people in Anchorage about 500 miles away also reported feeling the earthquake.

State on virus: ‘Washington’s numbers aren’t looking great’

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials are reporting 838 additional COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in Washington. The the state Department of Health said Tuesday evening that the latest numbers bring the state up to 48,575 cases and at least 1,465 deaths. Officials say since the pandemic began, 841,184 tests for the coronavirus have been done in the state with about 5.8% of those coming back positive. Over the past week, about 5.5% of tests in Washington have been positive. The World Health Organization recommends the rate be 5% or less.

High school football in WA moved to spring because of COVID

SEATTLE (AP) — The governing body of high school sports in Washington state has decided to move the football season to spring of 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Tuesday night announced the delaying of the season.The football season would now run from early March into May. WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman says the group is trying to be creative to allow students the chance to compete.

Facing federal agents, Portland protests find new momentum

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The presence of federal agents on the streets of Portland, Oregon, has given new momentum to protests that had begun to devolve into smaller, chaotic crowds. Sending in federal agents against the will of local officials has set up the potential for a constitutional crisis. It could escalate because President Donald Trump says he plans to send federal agents to other cities. Demonstrations that had shrunk to fewer than 100 people in Portland have swelled to more than 1,000. On Tuesday, the head of the Department of Homeland Security said the agency has clear authority to protect government property and detain people suspected of threatening personnel or damaging that property.

Environmental group sues feds over grizzly bear decision

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An environmental group has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for failing to release public records on the termination of a program to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades in Washington state. U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt earlier this month announced that his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to move forward with the plan. That surprise decision prompted the Center for Biological Diversity to file its lawsuit in federal court Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The lawsuit seeks documents related to the administration’s long-standing opposition to grizzlies in the North Cascades.