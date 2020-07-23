AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 23.

Thursday, Jul. 23 2:00 PM House Dems hold ‘celebratory press conference’ following NO BAN Act vote – Democratic Reps. Judy Chu, Ilhan Omar, Andre Carson, Rashida Tlaib, Zoe Lofgren, Pramila Jayapal, Jamie Raskin, and Don Beyer plus Muslim Advocates Executive Director Farhana Khera hold ‘celebratory press conference’ – via Zoom – following yesterday’s House of Representatives vote on the NO BAN Act – a bill to repeal all versions of President Donald Trump’s travel bans and change the law so that no future president can implement a similar ban without evidence

Thursday, Jul. 23 – Sunday, Jul. 26 CANCELED: Seattle Art Fair – CANCELED: 6th Seattle Art Fair, featuring more than 100 leading regional and international contemporary and modern art galleries * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Friday, Jul. 24 – Friday, Jul. 31 CANCELED: Current Issues in Women’s Health conference – CANCELED: Current Issues in Women’s Health conference, aboard the ‘Celebrity Solstice’ Alaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Friday, Jul. 24 Rosamund Pike stars in biopic of Marie and Pierre Curie on Amazon Prime – ‘Radioactive’, biographical drama about scientists Marie and Pierre Curie, directed by Marjane Satrapi (‘The Voices’), becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Based on Lauren Redniss’ graphic novel ‘Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie, A Tale of Love and Fallout’, the film follows the scientific and romantic passions of Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie. Starring Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Aneurin Barnard and Simon Russell Beale

