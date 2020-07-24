BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:30 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE SEATTLE

SEATTLE — More federal agents have been dispatched to Seattle to protect federal property amid lingering unrest in the city following the shutdown of a protest zone where demonstrators camped for weeks during George Floyd protests. By Chris Grygiel. SENT: 540 words. With AP video.

TRIBE SUING WASTEWASTER

SEATTLE — Two years of Puget Sound sewage spills totaling more than 6 million gallons have driven the Suquamish Tribe to threaten a lawsuit against King County for the violation of clean-water laws. SENT: 510 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK STUDENT DEPOSITS

RALEIGH, N.C. — When Laura Comino opened the housing email from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in June, she knew she had to take action. By Bryan Anderson. SENT: 830 words. With AP photos.

WRONGFUL CONVICTION SETTLEMENT

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle has paid $300,000 to settle a lawsuit filed against the Police Department and detectives who helped investigate and arrest a Seattle man accused in the sensational abduction and murder of a 7-year-old Illinois girl in 1957. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

SOC MLS KNOCKOUT ROUNDS

Jeff Agoos arrived inside the Major League Soccer bubble in Florida in late June. About a month into his stay, the number of restful, relaxing moments have been rare. By Tim Booth. SENT: 770 words. With AP photos.

BKL–WNBA SEASON PREVIEW

A WNBA season like no other will get underway on Saturday with all 12 teams at a single site. By Doug Feinberg. SENT: 700 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

RACIAL UNREST PORTLAND BIKE LANES: Portland to US: Protest barriers interfere with bike lanes

WASHINGTON SCHOOL SHOOTINGS: Trial for suspect in school shooting pushed back to 2021.