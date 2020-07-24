Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections, and Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic for at least another two weeks. The Republican governor on Thursday also reemphasized his plan for state-local collaborations in dealing with the pandemic, allowing local leaders to determine restrictions. That continues letting the state’s seven health districts and local officials evaluate conditions in their areas and decide on restrictions with Little’s oversight. Little says local officials will best know how to respond. Johns Hopkins University says that through Wednesday, Idaho had 16,322 cases and 135 deaths.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Environmental groups are reacting with mixed responses to a Trump administration plan to create critical habitat for a small, flowering plant found only in southwestern Idaho that was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2016. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday proposed protecting about 65 square miles for slickspot peppergrass. That’s about 30 square miles less than the agency proposed in 2014 for the plant that produces white flowers and can grow to 16 inches. The Western Watersheds Project criticized the decision as ignoring the problem posed by cattle grazing. The Center for Biological Diversity said the plant was finally getting additional protection.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has authorized the killing of an endangered wolf in a second pack because of repeated predations on cattle. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday authorized killing one member of the Wedge pack in hopes the remaining members would stop attacking cattle. Agency Director Kelly Susewind said attempts by two livestock producers to use non-lethal methods to chases the wolves away have failed. The department said the Wedge pack is responsible for nine depredation incidents resulting in two dead livestock and ten injured livestock since May 11. The agency is also trying to kill two members of the Togo pack.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The tense, ongoing standoff between U.S. government agents and protesters in Portland, Oregon has extended into yet another day after the city’s mayor was tear-gassed outside a federal courthouse during a raucous demonstration. Mayor Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others on Wednesday night objected to the presence of federal police sent by President Donald Trump, who called the demonstrators agitators and anarchists. Also, late Thursday a federal judge blocked federal agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland protests. The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.