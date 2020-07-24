Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Black leaders and protesters say the surge in protest activity targeting the federal intervention in Portland, Oregon, hasn’t distracted from their anti-racist message. Instead, it’s shined a spotlight on it. Crowds that came out in droves to protest police brutality and racism after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis had dwindled to a few dozen as the weeks went by. Since President Donald Trump deployed militarized federal agents to the progressive city, the numbers of protesters have swelled again into the thousands. While chaos has engulfed the streets and demonstrators chant “feds go home,” they’re also still calling for racial justice.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland, Oregon, protests. The demonstrations have sparked confrontations between local officials and President Donald Trump over the limits of federal power. U.S. Judge Michael Simon made his ruling late Thursday, a day after Portland’s mayor was tear-gassed by federal agents as he made an appearance outside a federal courthouse during raucous demonstrations. Protesters have gathered in Oregon’s largest city for nearly two months straight since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority’s latest coronavirus projections predict that, based on the current rate of cases, the state will have 1,600 new confirmed infections a day by mid-August. In a more “pessimistic” model, officials said if transmission increases by 10 percentage points from the current rates, there could be 2,300 new daily confirmed infections and 46 hospitalizations a day. In the month of July, Oregon has averaged about 315 cases a day. On Thursday officials reported 331 new cases and two deaths, raising the state’s total case count to 15,713. The death toll is 273.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two government watchdogs say they have opened investigations into the conduct of federal agents responding to unrest in Portland, Oregon, following abuse of power allegations by members of Congress, local officials and the public. The Justice Department watchdog said Thursday that it would investigate use of force allegations in Portland. Its counterpart at the Department of Homeland Security said it would examine whether officers from the agency improperly detained and transported protesters in the city last week. Democrats in Congress cheered the announcement of the investigations.