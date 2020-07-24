Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The NHL’s newest team finally has a name: the Seattle Kraken. The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation about whether the team might lean traditional or go eccentric with the name for the league’s 32nd team. Seattle bypassed options like Sockeyes, Evergreens or Metropolitans, the last of which would have been a nod to Seattle’s hockey history. But Kraken was a clear favorite among fans, who rallied around the name soon after the expansion franchise was awarded in December 2018. Seattle’s colors are a deep dark blue with a lighter shade of blue as a complement.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored his third goal of the MLS is Back tournament and the Portland Timbers played to a 2-2 draw against the Los Angeles Football Club on Thursday night in the final group stage match. Ebobisse’s goal in the 81st minute allowed Portland to take the top spot in Group F with seven points. Jaroslaw Niezgoda also scored for Portland, who will face FC Cincinnati on Tuesday in the round of 16. Bradley Wright-Phillips and Mark-Anthony Kaye scored four minutes apart in the first half for LAFC, which gets defending league champion Seattle on Monday in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference final.

UNDATED (AP) — While some teams may have lost a step, the long NBA layoff because of the coronavirus has helped the Portland Trail Blazers. That’s because two key pieces of the team, Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins, are healthy and ready to play. Nurkic broke his leg last season and hadn’t played since. Collins injured his shoulder earlier this season. Nurkic and Collins will likely be in a starting lineup for the NBA re-start, along with that Carmelo Anthony and Portland’s solid backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners signed right-handed pitcher Brian Shaw and placed catcher Tom Murphy on the 10-day injured list in setting their 30-man roster for the start of the regular season. Shaw was released by the Colorado Rockies earlier this week. The veteran made 70 appearances with a 5.38 ERA last season with Colorado. Murphy was diagnosed with a broken bone in his left foot, leaving the Mariners with only Austin Nola and Joe Hudson as their catchers going into the regular season.