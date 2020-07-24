Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NUCLEAR POWER-MARS

BOISE — The U.S. wants to build a nuclear power plant on the Moon that could be moved to Mars. The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday put out a request for ideas on how to build what it calls a fission surface power system that could allow humans to live for long periods in harsh space environments. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 450 words.

OUTDOOR CITIZENSHIP CEREMONY

BOISE — A federal judge in Idaho has held a pair of outdoor court proceedings to safely swear in new U.S. citizens from more than a dozen countries who otherwise would have had to wait months to become citizens because of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 320 words. With AP Photos.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

SEATTLE — More federal agents have been dispatched to Seattle to protect federal property amid lingering unrest in the city following the shutdown earlier this month of a protest zone where demonstrators camped out for weeks during George Floyd protests. By Chris Grygiel. SENT: 382 words. With AP Photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

PORTLAND — The tense standoff between demonstrators and federal police dispatched to Portland, Oregon, dragged on Thursday after the city’s mayor was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents as he made an appearance outside a federal courthouse during raucous protests. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1039 words.