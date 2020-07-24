Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho restrictions to remain as coronavirus infections rise

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little says there are too many coronavirus infections, and Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of his plan to reopen during the pandemic for at least another two weeks. The Republican governor on Thursday also reemphasized his plan for state-local collaborations in dealing with the pandemic, allowing local leaders to determine restrictions. That continues letting the state’s seven health districts and local officials evaluate conditions in their areas and decide on restrictions with Little’s oversight. Little says local officials will best know how to respond. Johns Hopkins University says that through Wednesday, Idaho had 16,322 cases and 135 deaths.

Critical habitat proposed for rare southwestern Idaho plant

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Environmental groups are reacting with mixed responses to a Trump administration plan to create critical habitat for a small, flowering plant found only in southwestern Idaho that was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 2016. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday proposed protecting about 65 square miles for slickspot peppergrass. That’s about 30 square miles less than the agency proposed in 2014 for the plant that produces white flowers and can grow to 16 inches. The Western Watersheds Project criticized the decision as ignoring the problem posed by cattle grazing. The Center for Biological Diversity said the plant was finally getting additional protection.

Washington to kill member of 2nd wolf pack for predations

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has authorized the killing of an endangered wolf in a second pack because of repeated predations on cattle. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday authorized killing one member of the Wedge pack in hopes the remaining members would stop attacking cattle. Agency Director Kelly Susewind said attempts by two livestock producers to use non-lethal methods to chases the wolves away have failed. The department said the Wedge pack is responsible for nine depredation incidents resulting in two dead livestock and ten injured livestock since May 11. The agency is also trying to kill two members of the Togo pack.

Portland standoff with US agents ongoing after mayor gassed

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The tense, ongoing standoff between U.S. government agents and protesters in Portland, Oregon has extended into yet another day after the city’s mayor was tear-gassed outside a federal courthouse during a raucous demonstration. Mayor Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others on Wednesday night objected to the presence of federal police sent by President Donald Trump, who called the demonstrators agitators and anarchists. Also, late Thursday a federal judge blocked federal agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland protests. The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Politics drive views of US response to 2 Oregon standoffs

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Politics are helping drive how local leaders, demonstrators and anti-government groups have reacted to U.S. intervention in two very different Oregon standoffs. They’ve been inconsistent in the way they’ve seen the federal response to chaotic protests in liberal Portland and a 2016 armed occupation of a remote wildlife refuge by states’ rights supporters. An expert says many right-wing extremists who espouse anti-government views have embraced the authoritarian tactics used by President Donald Trump that they denounced under his Democratic predecessor. But some of them don’t fully support the federal actions taken during protests in Portland over racial injustice.

Supreme Court asked to allow online initiative signatures

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A group that wants Idaho to count online signatures during the coronavirus pandemic for an education funding initiative for the November ballot says the U.S. Supreme Court should reject Gov. Brad Little’s request to put signature-gathering on hold. Reclaim Idaho in documents filed Tuesday at the request of Justice Elena Kagan says online signature gathering won’t harm the state as Little contends. The Republican governor wants online signature-gathering stopped until the case can be decided on its merits. The funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 or more annually.